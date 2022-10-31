Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC notches opening win of the season as Northeast United stays at rock bottom

    On Sunday, the ISL saw another competitive game between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United. As the former edged past with a 1-0 win, the latter remained at the bottom of the table.

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, JFC vs NEUFC: Jamshedpur FC notches opening win of the season as Northeast United stays at rock bottom-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 9:58 AM IST

    Jamshedpur FC (JFC) ensured its first season victory after defeating NorthEast United (NEU) 1-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Sunday. Skipper Peter Hartley scored the lone winning goal as NEU registered its worst-ever start to an ISL season, with its fourth straight failure. The hosts received a defensive boost, with Hartley returning to the starting line-up and Eli Sabia being dropped. An injury ruled midfielder Germanpreet Singh out, and Farukh Choudhary replaced him. Marco Balbul switched to a five-person backline, making five changes to the XI that lost versus East Bengal last week. Joe Zoherliana, Mashoor Shereef, and Aaron Evans formed in defence. Imran Khan replaced the injured Romain Philippoteaux in the midfield, and Mirshad Michu replaced Arindam Bhattacharya in the goal.

    The Highlanders did well to restrict Jamshedpur till the half-hour mark. A minute later, the Red Miners found the breakthrough through Hartley. Harry Sawyer rose highest to head Wellington Priori’s corner towards the goal. His effort landed at Hartley’s feet, and the JFC skipper calmly side-footed the ball into the net.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - Hyderabad FC head coach Marquez delighted to regain top spot after win against FC Goa

    In the 52nd minute, Sawyer was picked out by Boris. The striker adjusted his footing before his effort was thwarted. Moments later, Chukwu outpowered his marker and got his shot away, which was also blocked. At the other end, Imran’s attempt from the left flank was denied brightly by TP Rehenesh, who saved it through fingertips to deny the midfielder.

    NEU failed to gain an advantage whenever it acquired the ball in the final third. The success raises the Red Miners into the sixth spot, six points off the top with a match in hand. They will be travelling to Goa for their next game on Thursday. The Highlanders remain at rock bottom and will return home to host Kerala Blasters (KB) on Saturday.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2022, 11:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan-East Bengal clash in maiden home derby-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan-East Bengal clash in maiden ISL home derby

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: Kerala Blasters suffer 3rd consecutive loss; Mumbai City remains unbeaten-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters suffer 3rd consecutive loss; Mumbai City remains unbeaten

    football indian super league 2022-23, HFC vs FCG preview: Hyderabad FC hosts FC Goa to battle for top spot-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC hosts FC Goa to battle for top spot

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, OFC vs BFC: Nandhakumar Sekar sinks Bengaluru FC as Odisha FC goes atop the table-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Nandhakumar Sekar sinks Bengaluru FC as Odisha FC goes atop the table

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: Kerala Blasters hope to end losing streak at home vs unbeaten Mumbai City FC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters hope to end losing streak at home vs unbeaten Mumbai City FC

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli irked by privacy invasion after hotel staff posts his room video online-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli irked by 'privacy invasion' after hotel staff posts his room video online

    DU admission 2022 second merit list released know how to check important dates more gcw

    DU admission 2022: 2nd merit list released at admission.uod.ac.in; know how to check, important dates & more

    Yoga Asanas that can help to keep your heart healthy sur

    Yoga Asanas that can help to keep your heart healthy

    Morbi bridge collapse Rajkot BJP MP loses 12 family members gcw

    Morbi bridge collapse: Rajkot BJP MP loses 12 family members

    MHT CET 2022 Counselling: CAP Round 2 seat allotment result to be released today; know website, steps here - adt

    MHT CET 2022 Counselling: CAP Round 2 seat allotment result to be released today; know website, steps here

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Icon