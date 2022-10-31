ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC notches opening win of the season as Northeast United stays at rock bottom

On Sunday, the ISL saw another competitive game between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United. As the former edged past with a 1-0 win, the latter remained at the bottom of the table.

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) ensured its first season victory after defeating NorthEast United (NEU) 1-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Sunday. Skipper Peter Hartley scored the lone winning goal as NEU registered its worst-ever start to an ISL season, with its fourth straight failure. The hosts received a defensive boost, with Hartley returning to the starting line-up and Eli Sabia being dropped. An injury ruled midfielder Germanpreet Singh out, and Farukh Choudhary replaced him. Marco Balbul switched to a five-person backline, making five changes to the XI that lost versus East Bengal last week. Joe Zoherliana, Mashoor Shereef, and Aaron Evans formed in defence. Imran Khan replaced the injured Romain Philippoteaux in the midfield, and Mirshad Michu replaced Arindam Bhattacharya in the goal.

The Highlanders did well to restrict Jamshedpur till the half-hour mark. A minute later, the Red Miners found the breakthrough through Hartley. Harry Sawyer rose highest to head Wellington Priori’s corner towards the goal. His effort landed at Hartley’s feet, and the JFC skipper calmly side-footed the ball into the net.

In the 52nd minute, Sawyer was picked out by Boris. The striker adjusted his footing before his effort was thwarted. Moments later, Chukwu outpowered his marker and got his shot away, which was also blocked. At the other end, Imran’s attempt from the left flank was denied brightly by TP Rehenesh, who saved it through fingertips to deny the midfielder.

NEU failed to gain an advantage whenever it acquired the ball in the final third. The success raises the Red Miners into the sixth spot, six points off the top with a match in hand. They will be travelling to Goa for their next game on Thursday. The Highlanders remain at rock bottom and will return home to host Kerala Blasters (KB) on Saturday.