ISL 2022-23: 'We took a lot of mental strength and togetherness' - Simon Grayson on BFC reaching final

Former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) held its nerves and edged past fellow former champion Mumbai City (MCFC) in the second leg of the semi-final of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. With BFC leading 1-0 from the opening leg in Mumbai last week, it ended 2-1 in MCFC's favour on Sunday at extra time, leading to a penalty shootout, where the hosts eclipsed 9-8, thus assuring its place in the final for the third time.

Meanwhile, following BFC's triumph, head coach Simon Grayson was all-praise for his boys' mental strength and togetherness, as he enunciated, "We are delighted. We are so pleased for the players because they gave everything tonight. The supporters have not had such nights for a long time. I am so proud of everyone connected with the club."

"We have come a long way for what we have achieved so far this season from where we took a lot of mental strength and togetherness, and we have had that among everybody, not just the coaches and the staff. It's a fantastic achievement, and now, we have to go to Goa and finish the job," added Grayson.

As for MCFC manager Des Buckingham, despite being disappointed, he was proud of what his side achieved this season. "I'm very proud of what we've been able to do. I look back across the last 10 to 12 months we started in the [AFC] Champions League and what we can do not just in terms of results but in terms of performance and showcasing the type of football we wanted to play on this stage. And then, we look at the Durand Cup final, and then, I look at the 18-game unbeaten streak that won us the league," he stated.