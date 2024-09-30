Yogi govt to celebrate 'forestry new year' after planting 36.51 crore saplings

The Yogi government will celebrate 'Forestry New Year' on October 1, following the planting of 36.51 crore saplings. A state event in Lucknow will honour contributors, unveil booklets, launch the UP CAMPA website, and introduce the new team for the 2025 'Ped Lagao, Ped Bachao' campaign.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government is ramping up efforts toward forest creation and conservation in Uttar Pradesh. Following the historic achievement of planting 36.51 crore saplings in a single day on July 20, the government is set to celebrate the 'Forestry New Year.'

A state-level event will be organized at Pluto Hall, Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow, on October 1. A booklet highlighting special forests and key achievements from 2023-24 will be unveiled during the event. Employees and officers who excelled during the 'Forestry Year' 2023-24 will also be recognized and honoured for their contributions.

Additionally, the event will introduce the new mission team for 'Ped Lagao, Ped Bachao Jan Abhiyan 2025. The team is responsible for the success of the 2024 campaign will also be honoured, while preparations for the 2025 campaign are already in motion.

The program will feature the release of two wolves captured from Bahraich and quarantined at Lucknow Zoo into their newly built enclosure. The modernization of Saras Auditorium will also be inaugurated as part of the event.

The newly formed mission team for the 2024-25 campaign will be announced, marking a transfer of responsibility. Furthermore, the UP CAMPA website will be launched, and two booklets—one on the special forests created in 2023-24 and another detailing the year's accomplishments—will be released.

The Yogi government made history by planting 36.51 crore saplings on a single day in July, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launching the campaign in Lucknow and participating in sapling plantations in Gorakhpur and Prayagraj.

Latest Videos