Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yogi govt to celebrate 'forestry new year' after planting 36.51 crore saplings

    The Yogi government will celebrate 'Forestry New Year' on October 1, following the planting of 36.51 crore saplings. A state event in Lucknow will honour contributors, unveil booklets, launch the UP CAMPA website, and introduce the new team for the 2025 'Ped Lagao, Ped Bachao' campaign.

    Yogi government to celebrate forestry new year after planting 36.51 crore saplings vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 9:43 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 9:43 AM IST

    The Yogi Adityanath-led government is ramping up efforts toward forest creation and conservation in Uttar Pradesh. Following the historic achievement of planting 36.51 crore saplings in a single day on July 20, the government is set to celebrate the 'Forestry New Year.' 

    A state-level event will be organized at Pluto Hall, Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow, on October 1. A booklet highlighting special forests and key achievements from 2023-24 will be unveiled during the event. Employees and officers who excelled during the 'Forestry Year' 2023-24 will also be recognized and honoured for their contributions.

    Additionally, the event will introduce the new mission team for 'Ped Lagao, Ped Bachao Jan Abhiyan 2025. The team is responsible for the success of the 2024 campaign will also be honoured, while preparations for the 2025 campaign are already in motion.

    The program will feature the release of two wolves captured from Bahraich and quarantined at Lucknow Zoo into their newly built enclosure. The modernization of Saras Auditorium will also be inaugurated as part of the event.

    The newly formed mission team for the 2024-25 campaign will be announced, marking a transfer of responsibility. Furthermore, the UP CAMPA website will be launched, and two booklets—one on the special forests created in 2023-24 and another detailing the year's accomplishments—will be released.

    The Yogi government made history by planting 36.51 crore saplings on a single day in July, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launching the campaign in Lucknow and participating in sapling plantations in Gorakhpur and Prayagraj.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP International Trade Show 2024 concludes with record-setting 5 point 5 lakh visitors and business successes anr

    UP International Trade Show 2024 concludes with record-setting 5.5 lakh visitors and business successes

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reviews 11 flood-hit districts, orders swift relief action anr

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reviews 11 flood-hit districts, orders swift relief action

    Asianet News marks 30 years of delivering truth and news excellence anr

    Asianet News marks 30 years of delivering truth and news excellence

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today september 30 2024; Yellow alert issued in 9 districts anr

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today; Yellow alert issued in 9 districts

    Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of torture during jail time, vows to fight on in Haryana AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of torture during jail time, vows to fight on in Haryana

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 30 2024: Check out latest prices of 10gm gold vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 30 2024: Check out latest prices of 10gm gold

    Nita Ambani hosts dinner for Olympic, Paralympic champions; stuns in bright red saree [PHOTOS] ATG

    Nita Ambani hosts dinner for Olympic, Paralympic champions; stuns in bright red saree [PHOTOS]

    Identifying Chinese vs. Indian Garlic: Tips for smart shopping NTI

    Identifying Chinese vs. Indian Garlic: Tips for smart shopping

    Never imagined..' Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal dancing to 'Oo Antava' at IIFA ATG

    'Never imagined..' Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal dancing to 'Oo Antava' at IIFA

    Supreme Court to hear actor Siddique's pre-arrest bail plea today in rape case anr

    Supreme Court to hear actor Siddique's pre-arrest bail plea today in rape case

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon