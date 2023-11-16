Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Yemen's Supreme Court rejected Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's plea against death sentence: Centre tells Delhi HC

    The Yemen Supreme Court rejected Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's appeal against her death sentence. This was informed by the Centre to Delhi High Court. She was convicted of murdering Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi.

    Yemen's Supreme Court rejected Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's plea against death sentence: Centre tells Delhi HC anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 1:04 PM IST

    New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday (Nov 16) informed the Delhi High Court that Yemen's Supreme Court rejected Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's appeal plea against the death sentence. Nimisha Priya, a Malayali nurse, was sentenced to death in Yemen over murder charges in 2017. She was convicted of murdering Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi.

    The petition filed by Nimisha's mother seeking the government's help to let her go to Yemen was directed to be submitted to the Centre as an application. The Delhi High Court also gave seven days to the Centre for a decision. At this juncture, the Centre informed that Yemen rejected the nurse's plea. The Delhi HC also directed the nurse's mother to hand over the documents including the passport. 

    Nimisha Priya's mother said that the Yemen court's decision to reject her appeal was unexpected. She hopes to go to Yemen with the help of the Indian government to meet her daughter in jail who is awaiting the death penalty. 

    The Delhi HC sent notice to the Centre on the petition filed by Priya's mother seeking government intervention for travelling to Yemen. Nimisha's mother said that despite approaching the Centre several times, there was no intervention. 

    On April 11, the Supreme Court in Yemen expedited the proceedings against Malayali nurse Nimisha Priya on the death penalty for the murder of a Yemeni citizen, following the petition filed by the family of the victim seeking to execute the punishment immediately.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2023, 1:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Goa airport: Techie couple arrested for false bomb threat prank; check details vkp

    Goa airport: Techie couple arrested for false bomb threat prank; check details

    Karnataka's BJP-JDS alliance struggles with leadership void ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Karnataka's BJP-JDS alliance struggles with leadership void ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Electricity theft allegations: BESCOM imposes fine, no jail for former CM HD Kumaraswamy vkp

    Electricity theft allegations: BESCOM imposes fine, no jail for former CM HD Kumaraswamy

    Rajasthan Election 2023: JP Nadda unveils BJP's promises in poll manifesto; check details AJR

    Rajasthan Election 2023: JP Nadda unveils BJP's promises in poll manifesto; check details

    BJP National President JP Nadda Praises Vijayendra's Leadership as Karnataka BJP President

    BJP National President JP Nadda Praises Vijayendra's Leadership as Karnataka BJP President

    Recent Stories

    Goa airport: Techie couple arrested for false bomb threat prank; check details vkp

    Goa airport: Techie couple arrested for false bomb threat prank; check details

    Karnataka's BJP-JDS alliance struggles with leadership void ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Karnataka's BJP-JDS alliance struggles with leadership void ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Electricity theft allegations: BESCOM imposes fine, no jail for former CM HD Kumaraswamy vkp

    Electricity theft allegations: BESCOM imposes fine, no jail for former CM HD Kumaraswamy

    cricket I'd rather die than cheat my nation: Shami's patriotism in old video resurfaces (WATCH) osf

    I'd rather die than cheat my nation: Shami's patriotism in old video resurfaces (WATCH)

    Rajasthan Election 2023: JP Nadda unveils BJP's promises in poll manifesto; check details AJR

    Rajasthan Election 2023: JP Nadda unveils BJP's promises in poll manifesto; check details

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon