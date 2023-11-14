Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who was Kedarnath, the man who made Bikanervala famous?

    Lala Kedarnath Aggarwal, who once sold bhujia and rasgullas in buckets on the streets of old Delhi before establishing sweets and snacks brand Bikanervala, passed away on Monday. He was 86.

    The Bikanervala group's chairman, Kedarnath Aggarwal, passed away on Monday at the age of 86. Bikanervala said in a statement that Aggarwal's passing "marked the end of an era that has enriched palates and touched countless lives." Aggarwal was often referred to as "Kakaji" by family and friends.

    The firm was founded in the 1950s by Kedarnath and his brother Satyanarayan Aggarwal, who migrated from their sweet shop in Bikaner, known as Bikaner Namkeen Bhandar, to Old Delhi as street sellers. Although they were hard-pressed at first, the 'taste of Bikaner' was soon recognised. Later, the Aggarwal brothers opened a store in Chandini Chowk, Delhi, using recipes that had been passed down through the generations in their family.

    Kedarnath Aggarwal began his business career in Delhi. His family, who are from Bikaner, has operated a confectionery in the city's alleyways since 1905. Bikaner Namkeen Bhandar was the name of the store, where a few different kinds of snacks and sweets were sold.

    With greater aspirations, Aggarwal moved to Delhi in the early 1950s with his brother Satyanarayan Aggarwal, carrying with him the family recipe. At first, both had difficulty selling bhujia and rasgulla out of buckets on the streets of ancient Delhi. But the people of Delhi soon came to appreciate and embrace the Aggarwal brothers' diligence and distinctive Bikaneri cuisine.

    Later, the Aggarwal brothers opened a store in Chandini Chowk, Delhi, using recipes that had been passed down through the generations in their family. For its Moong Dal Halwa, Bikaneri Bhujia, and Kaju Katli, among other dishes, Bikaner Namkeen Bhandar quickly gained fame. As Bikanervala, the two brothers and the store quickly gained notoriety.

    The Bikanervala group has a turnover of Rs 1,300 crore, as per The Economic Times. The restaurants which are a part of Bikanervala witness 1 crore footfalls in a month. The numbers increase during the festive seasons, according to the company. The company operates more than 60 outlets in India and has presence in countries such as the USA, New Zealand, Singapore, Nepal and the UAE. 

