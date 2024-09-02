Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Jasdeep Singh Gill, the new head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas?

    Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) announced Jasdeep Singh Gill as their new spiritual leader, succeeding Gurinder Singh Dillon. Gill, a former Cipla executive, will assume the role of Sant Satguru with immediate effect.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 4:35 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 4:35 PM IST

    Renowned Punjab-based spiritual organisation Radha Soami Satsang Beas on Monday (September 2, 2024) announced that its head Gurinder Singh Dillon has chosen Jasdeep Singh Gill as his successor. The reign transition was scheduled to happen right away. The statement was included in an official communiqué and was noteworthy for RSSB's supporters.

    A copy of the announcement was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by senior AAP leader Somnath Bharti. "Revered Sant Satguru & Patron of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon has nominated S Jasdeep Singh Gill Son of S Sukhdev Singh Gill as Patron of Radha Soami Satsang Beas Society. He will succeed Him as Patron with immediate effect from 02 September, 2024," the release by RSSB read.

    According to the communiqué, Gill will also receive the power to grant initiation (naam) inside the group upon assuming leadership. "S Jasdeep Singh Gill shall also succeed Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon as the Sant Satguru of Radha Soami Satsang Beas Society and will have the authority of giving Initiation (Naam)," said the press statement.

    "Baba Ji has expressed that like He has received full support and love of Sangat after Huzur Maharaj Ji, He has wished and requested that the same love and affection be given to S Jasdeep Singh Gill in carrying out His Sewa as Patron as well as Sant Satguru," it continued.

    All about Jasdeep Gill

    After serving as Cipla Limited's chief strategy officer and senior management employee from 2019 to May 31, 2024, Jasdeep Singh Gill announced his resignation. Additionally, he served as a board observer for Achira Labs Private Limited and Ethris. He served as a board member of Wealthy Therapeutics until March 2024. He formerly held the positions of president and chairman at Cambridge University Entrepreneurs and executive assistant to the CEO at Ranbaxy.

    His master's degree in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was obtained through an exchange program, and he holds a PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Cambridge. The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi is where he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in biochemical engineering and biotechnology.

