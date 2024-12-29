Uttar Pradesh achieves milestones in 2024 under CM Yogi’s leadership

Since taking charge of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has played a pivotal role in reshaping the state's perception and steering it towards the path of progress.

Since taking charge of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has played a pivotal role in reshaping the state's perception and steering it towards the path of progress. The year 2024 has marked unprecedented achievements across various sectors, propelling Uttar Pradesh to new heights.

The year began with the historic occasion of Lord Ram's ceremonial arrival in Ayodhya, his birthplace with the historic construction of the temple on the Ramjanma Bhoomi site. And, as the year draws to a close, the state is engrossed in grand preparations for the Mahakumbh, a testament to Uttar Pradesh's dedication to preserving its heritage while embracing modernity.

Uttar Pradesh's milestones in 2024 under PM Modi's guidance and CM Yogi's leadership

1. Lord Ram’s arrival in Ayodhya: After a 500-year wait, the idol of Lord Ram was ceremonially installed in his temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted the installation ceremony, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in attendance.

2. Groundbreaking Ceremony 4.0: Following investment proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crore received at the Global Investors Summit 2023, the Yogi government turned Rs 10 lakh crore worth of projects into reality during the Groundbreaking Ceremony 4.0 held on February 19-20, 2024. The event, inaugurated by PM Modi at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, marked a historic milestone for Uttar Pradesh.

3. 18 New Medical Colleges Opened: Uttar Pradesh witnessed remarkable progress in healthcare in 2024 with the establishment of 18 new medical colleges. Government colleges were opened in districts like Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Kushinagar, and others, while private and PPP-mode colleges also started operations. Additionally, PM Modi virtually inaugurated AIIMS Raebareli on February 25, making it the second operational AIIMS in the state, alongside Gorakhpur.

4. Increased Scholarships for Sanskrit Students: For the first time in 24 years, the Yogi government revised scholarships for Sanskrit students, tripling the amount. Over 1.5 lakh students benefited from this initiative, including those in grades 6, 7, and 8. On October 27, CM Yogi distributed scholarships to students at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi.

5. Deepotsav Sets New Record: Deepotsav 2024 in Ayodhya set a new Guinness World Record by lighting over 25.12 lakh lamps, surpassing the 2023 record of 22.23 lakh. Under the leadership of CM Yogi, 25,12, 585 lamps were lit in Ayodhya this year. For the first time, 1,121 Vedacharyas performed the Sarayu Aarti, setting another historic record.

6. Farmers' Compensation Increased in Jewar: On December 20, CM Yogi addressed Jewar farmers, announcing an increase in land acquisition compensation for the third phase of Jewar Airport development from Rs 3,100 per square meter to Rs 4,300 per square meter.

7. First Flight Lands at Jewar Airport: On December 9, the first validation flight successfully landed at Noida International Airport in Jewar, marking a significant milestone. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the vision of a "New Uttar Pradesh in New India" is soaring on the "runway of development." Preparations are underway to start the airport in 2025.

