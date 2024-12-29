Uttar Pradesh achieves milestones in 2024 under CM Yogi’s leadership

Since taking charge of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has played a pivotal role in reshaping the state's perception and steering it towards the path of progress. 

Uttar Pradesh achieves milestones in 2024 under CM Yogi leadership
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Dec 29, 2024, 3:28 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 29, 2024, 3:28 PM IST

Since taking charge of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has played a pivotal role in reshaping the state's perception and steering it towards the path of progress. The year 2024 has marked unprecedented achievements across various sectors, propelling Uttar Pradesh to new heights.  

The year began with the historic occasion of Lord Ram's ceremonial arrival in Ayodhya, his birthplace with the historic construction of the temple on the Ramjanma Bhoomi site. And, as the year draws to a close, the state is engrossed in grand preparations for the Mahakumbh, a testament to Uttar Pradesh's dedication to preserving its heritage while embracing modernity.

Uttar Pradesh's milestones in 2024 under PM Modi's guidance and CM Yogi's leadership

1. Lord Ram’s arrival in Ayodhya: After a 500-year wait, the idol of Lord Ram was ceremonially installed in his temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted the installation ceremony, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in attendance.  

2. Groundbreaking Ceremony 4.0: Following investment proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crore received at the Global Investors Summit 2023, the Yogi government turned Rs 10 lakh crore worth of projects into reality during the Groundbreaking Ceremony 4.0 held on February 19-20, 2024. The event, inaugurated by PM Modi at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, marked a historic milestone for Uttar Pradesh.  

3. 18 New Medical Colleges Opened: Uttar Pradesh witnessed remarkable progress in healthcare in 2024 with the establishment of 18 new medical colleges. Government colleges were opened in districts like Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Kushinagar, and others, while private and PPP-mode colleges also started operations. Additionally, PM Modi virtually inaugurated AIIMS Raebareli on February 25, making it the second operational AIIMS in the state, alongside Gorakhpur.  

4. Increased Scholarships for Sanskrit Students: For the first time in 24 years, the Yogi government revised scholarships for Sanskrit students, tripling the amount. Over 1.5 lakh students benefited from this initiative, including those in grades 6, 7, and 8. On October 27, CM Yogi distributed scholarships to students at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi.  

5. Deepotsav Sets New Record: Deepotsav 2024 in Ayodhya set a new Guinness World Record by lighting over 25.12 lakh lamps, surpassing the 2023 record of 22.23 lakh. Under the leadership of CM Yogi, 25,12, 585 lamps were lit in Ayodhya this year. For the first time, 1,121 Vedacharyas performed the Sarayu Aarti, setting another historic record.  

6. Farmers' Compensation Increased in Jewar: On December 20, CM Yogi addressed Jewar farmers, announcing an increase in land acquisition compensation for the third phase of Jewar Airport development from Rs 3,100 per square meter to Rs 4,300 per square meter.  

7. First Flight Lands at Jewar Airport:  On December 9, the first validation flight successfully landed at Noida International Airport in Jewar, marking a significant milestone. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the vision of a "New Uttar Pradesh in New India" is soaring on the "runway of development." Preparations are underway to start the airport in 2025.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Loknath Mahadev is mentioned in Skanda Purana

Prayagraj's Baba Loknath is a divine reflection of Kashi's Baba Vishwanath

UP SHOCKER! Dalit man's head shaved, thrashed with shoes, paraded to temple over religious conversion shk

UP SHOCKER! Dalit man's head shaved, thrashed with shoes, paraded to temple over religious conversion

Odisha SHOCKER! Three tied to tree, thrashed over suspicion of religious conversion of tribals (WATCH) vkp

Odisha SHOCKER! Three tied to tree, thrashed over suspicion of religious conversion of tribals (WATCH)

Mahakumbh 2025 : Multi-disaster vehicle equipped to tackle natural disasters and road accidents

Mahakumbh 2025 : Multi-disaster vehicle equipped to tackle natural disasters and road accidents

UP Tourism to debut drone show at Mahakumbh 2025

Mahakumbh 2025 : UP Tourism to Debut Drone Show at Mahakumbh

Recent Stories

Apple discontinues iPhone SE iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus in many countries is india on the list gcw

Apple discontinues iPhone SE, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus in MANY countries | Is India on the list?

Loknath Mahadev is mentioned in Skanda Purana

Prayagraj's Baba Loknath is a divine reflection of Kashi's Baba Vishwanath

ICC releases 2024 T20 cricketer of the year nominees: One player each from IND, PAK, AUS and ZIM in contention vkp

ICC releases 2024 T20 cricketer of the year nominees: One player each from IND, PAK, AUS and ZIM in contention

Neetu Kapoor to Hema Malini: Classic bridal looks of 60s-70s Bollywood actresses NTI

Neetu Kapoor to Hema Malini: Classic bridal looks of 60s-70s actresses

Neetu Kapoor to Hema Malini: Classic bridal looks of 60s-70s Bollywood actresses NTI

Neetu Kapoor to Hema Malini: Classic bridal looks of 60s-70s actresses

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon