Massive row erupts after UP teacher asks students to slap boy from minority community

A school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar made students slap a Muslim kid inside the classroom. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media and the police have begun a probe.

A police case has been filed against the teacher of a private school in Uttar Pradesh who was seen in a video egging students to slap their classmate. The action was taken after the boy's family lodged a complaint with the police.

The District Magistrate has been given notice on the matter by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which has taken note of the incident. The Child Rights Body has inquired as to whether the school's teachers have received training on how to interact with students.

Speaking to the media, Muzaffarnagar DM Arvind Mallappa said, "The video has been circulating since yesterday evening and an inquiry was conducted. On inquiry, it was found that the video was filmed by the boy's uncle...This morning their complaint was registered. The Child Welfare Committee is giving counselling sessions to the child. Since the complaint has been registered action will be taken."

Hours after an undated video of a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar making students slap a Muslim boy inside the classroom went viral, the Opposition has condemned the act and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for spreading hate and discrimination across the nation.

Taking to the microblogging platform X (previously Twitter), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children and turning a holy place like school into a market place of hatred. There’s nothing worse a teacher can do for the country.”

On Saturday, the Samajwadi Party said that the "politics of hate" of the BJP and RSS were to blame for the nation's descent into a state in which a teacher could instruct her students to slap a child from a minority community because of his faith.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, too, in a post demanded the teacher be sacked immediately, and called her a "blot on teacher society."

The accused teacher has been identified as Trapti Tyagi. The incident took place in Khubbapur village under Mansurpur Police Station area. Taking cognizance of the incident, Circle Officer Ravishankar had on Friday said the police were looking into the incident and will soon take action.