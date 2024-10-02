Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath stresses importance of vigilance and preparation for festive season

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized vigilance and community engagement during the festive season, directing police to ensure safety and peace. Key measures include traffic management, enhanced bus services, free LPG cylinders for Ujjwala beneficiaries, and a focus on women's safety under 'Mission Shakti.'

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath stresses importance of vigilance and preparation for festive season vkp
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 12:58 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for heightened vigilance among police and administration throughout the festive season, urging constant alertness from Navratri to Chhath. During a video conference with police superintendents, he instructed them to analyze past incidents and implement measures to ensure safety and peace. The CM emphasized the importance of community engagement, directing communication with Durga Puja committees within two days to maintain a harmonious environment. 

    Key directives include ensuring that pandal construction does not disrupt traffic, the height of idols remains within limits, and no actions offend public sentiments. Idol immersion routes should be predetermined, and fire safety measures must be in place. Increased police presence in temples and public areas is crucial, particularly at sites like Maa Vindhyavasini Dham and Vishalakshi Temple, where large crowds are expected.

    Yogi govt approves 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan' to boost self-employment

    Additionally, the Transport Corporation must enhance bus services in rural areas and ensure the quality of vehicles. Beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana will receive free LPG cylinders before Diwali. The CM raised concerns over potential disruptions on railway tracks and stressed the need for robust intelligence efforts to maintain safety. 

    Adityanath also reiterated the importance of public health during festivals, ensuring 24/7 availability of doctors and essential medicines, and monitoring the distribution of government rations. The upcoming phase of 'Mission Shakti' will focus on women's safety, dignity, and self-reliance, with an action plan already established for effective implementation. The CM urged swift resolution of revenue disputes to serve public interests promptly.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CM Siddaramaiah and gang conspired against me to send me to jail: HD Kumaraswamy vkp

    'CM Siddaramaiah and gang conspired against me to send me to jail': HD Kumaraswamy

    Arvind Kejriwal set to shift to new residence in his New Delhi constituency on October 4 AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal set to shift to new residence in his New Delhi constituency on October 4

    Delhi HORROR! Man brandishes knife, threatens to stab woman during argument as crowd watches (WATCH) shk

    Delhi HORROR! Man brandishes knife, threatens to stab woman during argument as crowd watches (WATCH)

    MUDA cancels allotment of 14 controversial sites linked to CM Siddaramaiah wife Parvathi vkp

    MUDA cancels allotment of 14 controversial sites linked to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi

    Yogi govt approves 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan' to boost self-employment anr

    Yogi govt approves 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan' to boost self-employment

    Recent Stories

    CM Siddaramaiah and gang conspired against me to send me to jail: HD Kumaraswamy vkp

    'CM Siddaramaiah and gang conspired against me to send me to jail': HD Kumaraswamy

    Arvind Kejriwal set to shift to new residence in his New Delhi constituency on October 4 AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal set to shift to new residence in his New Delhi constituency on October 4

    Iske aandar ki kaali ma...', Ranbir Kapoor once revealed ugly side of Deepika Padukone's anger ATG

    'Iske aandar ki kaali ma...', Ranbir Kapoor once revealed ugly side of Deepika Padukone's anger

    UbitCoin Pioneers a New Era in Cryptocurrency with Community-Driven Ownership Model

    UbitCoin Pioneers a New Era in Cryptocurrency with Community-Driven Ownership Model

    Delhi HORROR! Man brandishes knife, threatens to stab woman during argument as crowd watches (WATCH) shk

    Delhi HORROR! Man brandishes knife, threatens to stab woman during argument as crowd watches (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon