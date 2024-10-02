UP CM Yogi Adityanath stresses importance of vigilance and preparation for festive season

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized vigilance and community engagement during the festive season, directing police to ensure safety and peace. Key measures include traffic management, enhanced bus services, free LPG cylinders for Ujjwala beneficiaries, and a focus on women's safety under 'Mission Shakti.'

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for heightened vigilance among police and administration throughout the festive season, urging constant alertness from Navratri to Chhath. During a video conference with police superintendents, he instructed them to analyze past incidents and implement measures to ensure safety and peace. The CM emphasized the importance of community engagement, directing communication with Durga Puja committees within two days to maintain a harmonious environment.

Key directives include ensuring that pandal construction does not disrupt traffic, the height of idols remains within limits, and no actions offend public sentiments. Idol immersion routes should be predetermined, and fire safety measures must be in place. Increased police presence in temples and public areas is crucial, particularly at sites like Maa Vindhyavasini Dham and Vishalakshi Temple, where large crowds are expected.



Yogi govt approves 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan' to boost self-employment

Additionally, the Transport Corporation must enhance bus services in rural areas and ensure the quality of vehicles. Beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana will receive free LPG cylinders before Diwali. The CM raised concerns over potential disruptions on railway tracks and stressed the need for robust intelligence efforts to maintain safety.

Adityanath also reiterated the importance of public health during festivals, ensuring 24/7 availability of doctors and essential medicines, and monitoring the distribution of government rations. The upcoming phase of 'Mission Shakti' will focus on women's safety, dignity, and self-reliance, with an action plan already established for effective implementation. The CM urged swift resolution of revenue disputes to serve public interests promptly.

