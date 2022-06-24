Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBI conducts checks in Lakshadweep after large-scale corruption claim

    Large-scale corruption has been reported in the affairs of Lakshadweep Cooperative Marketing Federation (LCMF), Khadi Board Cooperative Society, Public Works Department, Fisheries Department and the Animal Husbandry Department.

    Tuna fish export scam' in Lakshadweep: CBI conducts surprise checks
    Team Newsable
    Lakshadweep, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 7:08 PM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation has carried out a surprise check in Lakshadweep in connection with the scam in the export of Tuna fish to Sri Lanka. The check comes after the agency received a complaint claiming that no payments were received from Sri Lankan firms represented by a person identified as Abdul Razaq, who is the nephew of a Lok Sabha member.

    The 'surprise checks' were conducted by a 25-member CBI team led by a DIG-level officer. Accompanying the CBI team were officials of the Lakshadweep vigilance wing officials. According to sources, large-scale corruption was reported to the agency in the affairs of Lakshadweep Cooperative Marketing Federation (LCMF), Khadi Board Cooperative Society, Public Works Department, Fisheries Department and the Animal Husbandry Department.

    The complaint reportedly claims that the fishermen suffered heavy losses after no payments were received from Colombo-based SRT General Merchants for Tuna fish procured through Cooperative Federation. 

    Some public representatives and public servants have been accused of colluding to facilitate the export of Tuna fish, carrying an average international price of Rs 400 per kg, procured from local fishermen through Lakshadweep Cooperative Marketing Federation represented by Razaq. Local Member of Parliament Mohammed Faizal, who represents the Nationalist Congress Party, could come under the CBI scanner once it registers a formal case in the matter.

    Armed with the complaint of alleged large-scale irregularity, the surprise checks enabled the agency to collect documents and other information from the government offices. 

    The complaint accuses the official of the fisheries department of swindling fuel subsidies meant for poor fishermen. It further claims that a large number of boats have been illegally registered in the name of poor islanders and the same is used to get access to fuel subsidies. The subsidy was allegedly swindled by public servants in collusion with others and never reached the fishermen.

    The CBI is also examining the claim that several local politicians have defaulted on loans taken from the Khadi Board Cooperative Society. There is also an allegation against the Animal Husbandry Department with regard to purchasing poor-quality medicines.

    CBI officials said that separate FIRs will be registered once the agency conducts a legal analysis of documents collected during the surprise checks.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2022, 7:46 PM IST
