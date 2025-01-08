TRAGIC! Two-year-old dies in Mumbai after college student accidentally falls on her

A 2-year-old girl died after a college student accidentally fell on her in Mumbai's Juhu area.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 8:49 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 8:49 PM IST

Mumbai: A tragic accident occurred in Mumbai's Juhu area on January 2, resulting in the death of two-year-old Vidhi Agrahari. The said incident happened when 20-year-old college student Harshad Gaurav fell on the toddler while playfully chatting with his friend Shahnawaz Ansari near a shop owned by Vidhi's family.

According to Vidhi's mother, she had warned Gaurav and Ansari to keep a safe distance from her child, but they ignored her advice. During their playful jostling, Gaurav lost his balance and fell on Vidhi, causing severe head injuries. The toddler was rushed to Cooper Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries two days later, on January 4.

The Mumbai police have filed an FIR against Harshad Gaurav, charging him with causing death due to negligence under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). 

