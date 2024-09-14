Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Cost of Corrosion Resistance: Understanding the price and value of stainless steel

    Stainless steel's rust resistance comes from the way it's made, preventing oxygen from reaching the iron inside. This protection is due to a chromium oxide layer that forms on the surface, acting as a barrier against rust.

    The Cost of Corrosion Resistance: Understanding the price and value of stainless steel gcw
    Author
    Girish Linganna
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 1:45 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

    Rust is a common problem for iron, as it quickly corrodes when exposed to air and water. Even steel, which is a hard iron alloy mixed with traces of carbon, is prone to rust. This means that oxidation can harm steel used in structures like buildings, vehicles, and household appliances.

    The secret behind why stainless steel resists rusting.

    In simple terms, the way stainless steel is made helps keep oxygen from reaching the iron inside it. This protection stops the iron from rusting and getting damaged. Regular steel rusts when iron reacts with oxygen, creating a substance called iron oxide. While rust itself isn't dangerous to people, it can significantly weaken iron, making it unsafe and unattractive.

    Regular steel is made up of about 99% iron and around 0.2% to 1% carbon. On the other hand, stainless steel usually has between 62% and 75% iron, up to 1% carbon, and over 10.5% chromium.

    Stainless steel often has a small amount of nickel, which helps make it stronger and easier to work with. Tim Collins, a materials scientist and secretary-general of Worldstainless, a nonprofit in Belgium linked to the World Steel Association, explained to LiveScience that chromium is crucial for making stainless steel resistant to rust.

    Chromium interacts with oxygen in the air or even underwater to form a "passive layer" of chromium oxide (Cr2O3) on the surface of the metal.This layer stops oxygen from reaching the iron in the steel, which helps prevent rust, Collins explained.

    The passive layer on stainless steel is only a few nanometers thick, making it too small to see, he said. The chromium oxide layer can repair itself if it gets damaged. It's inert, meaning it doesn't react with other substances, and it doesn't leak out from the metal's surface. This makes stainless steel great for use in food production, surgery, and other purposes, Collins added.

    Unintentional Discovery

    Modern stainless steel was created in 1912 by English metallurgist Harry Brearley. He was researching steel alloys to stop corrosion in gun barrels. Brearley made an alloy using iron, carbon, chromium, and nickel. However, it didn't work well for a gun barrel, so he tossed it into his backyard, Collins said.

    A few weeks later, Brearley saw that the shiny alloy in his yard hadn't rusted, so he refined the material and presented it to the world in 1915. Collins mentioned that rustproof stainless steel now accounts for around 4% of the steel used globally each year, which is nearly 2 billion tons.

    However, stainless steel is complicated and costly to produce—usually three to five times more expensive than regular steel. Adding special metals, like molybdenum for underwater use, can drive the cost even higher.

    As a result, most uses of steel rely on regular or carbon steel, either in situations where rust isn't a problem or where the steel is protected by paint or another coating. Still, stainless steel is being used in more applications than ever, according to Collins, including in food production and food safety.

    Kantha Shelke, a food scientist at Johns Hopkins University, told Live Science that stainless steel has several benefits compared to other materials. It resists corrosion from food acids and cleaning chemicals, unlike aluminum and copper, and it won’t contaminate or alter the food it comes in contact with.

    Stainless steel is also durable, stronger than aluminum, and hygienic. Its non-porous surface makes it easy to clean and sanitize, she wrote in an email reports LiveScience 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kolkata rape-murder case: Mamata Banerjee meets protesting doctors, urges them to return to work live updates gcw

    Kolkata rape-murder case: Mamata Banerjee meets protesting doctors, urges them to return to work

    UP govt to launch new job vacancies in Revenue dept, CM Yogi Adityanath orders swift promotions vkp

    UP govt to launch new job vacancies in Revenue dept, CM Yogi Adityanath orders swift promotions

    India light tank Zorawar clears desert test in Rajasthan, DRDO lauds 'exceptional performance' (WATCH) snt

    India's light tank Zorawar clears desert test in Rajasthan, DRDO lauds 'exceptional performance' (WATCH)

    Kerala: Family alleges medical negligence after pregnant woman and unborn child die in Kozhikode Hospital dmn

    Kerala: Family alleges medical negligence after pregnant woman and unborn child die in Kozhikode Hospital

    'Like my daughter': Infamous Bengaluru Ola auto driver 'ashamed' to abuse woman, but denies slapping her vkp

    'Like my daughter': Infamous Bengaluru Ola auto driver 'ashamed' to abuse woman, but denies slapping her

    Recent Stories

    Explore LIC Saral Pension Scheme: Key benefits and features NTI

    Explore LIC Saral Pension Scheme: Key benefits and features

    Kolkata rape-murder case: Mamata Banerjee meets protesting doctors, urges them to return to work live updates gcw

    Kolkata rape-murder case: Mamata Banerjee meets protesting doctors, urges them to return to work

    UP govt to launch new job vacancies in Revenue dept, CM Yogi Adityanath orders swift promotions vkp

    UP govt to launch new job vacancies in Revenue dept, CM Yogi Adityanath orders swift promotions

    India light tank Zorawar clears desert test in Rajasthan, DRDO lauds 'exceptional performance' (WATCH) snt

    India's light tank Zorawar clears desert test in Rajasthan, DRDO lauds 'exceptional performance' (WATCH)

    Hindi Diwas: Common hindi-english words widely used in abroad NTI

    Hindi Diwas: Common Hindi-English words widely used in abroad

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon