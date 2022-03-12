Tamil Nadu woman auto driver offers free rides to women, elderly

Raji, a bachelor's degree holder, moved from Kerala to Tamil Nadu with her husband, an auto driver. Because she was unable to find work with her degree, she opted to drive a car to support her family.

Raji Ashok, an autorickshaw driver from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, is a one-of-a-kind driver who provides free rides to ladies and the elderly. The 50-year-old driver has been behind the wheel of a car for the past 23 years.

She rules the city's roadways and thrives in a profession dominated by males. She is there to carry ladies throughout the city at any time of day or night. The lady never refuses a female traveller, and with only an hour's notice, she rushes to help ladies even in the early hours.

Raji, a bachelor's degree holder, moved from Kerala to Tamil Nadu with her husband, an auto driver. Because she was unable to find work with her degree, she opted to drive a car to support her family.

Apart from providing free transportation to female students, the elderly, and ladies, she said in the event of an emergency, she also offers free trips to hospitals.

Raji believes that we should train women to drive for free since "many illiterate women work as housemaids for a pittance, but an auto driver makes Rs 15,000 to 20,000 per month."

Over 10,000 ladies have gone securely in her vehicle as of today. She also offers free driving lessons to individuals who are interested, as per various media reports.