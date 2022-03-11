‘Superb initiative’: Passenger pleasantly surprised to find Uber India head as her cab driver

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 11, 2022, 8:06 PM IST

    A usual Uber ride for some people turned into a memorable moment as they find that the person driving the cab is Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia.

    A rare gesture by Singh amazed many people and one among them was Ananya Dwivedi who shared her experience in a LinkedIn post. “Luck doesn’t strike you while sitting at home, alone,” wrote Ananya.

    She then mentioned that she had booked a cab for going to the office for a long time and was surprised to see that the person driving her cab was none other than Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India. She first thought that "something is fishy" and she had searched his image on google to believe him. The Uber India President had revealed that he was driving cabs as part of his primary research.

    Further, Ananya also shared that Singh was driving the cab himself as part of his “primary research.” According to her, she was a bit skeptical at first after spotting Singh and then Googled his name. It was only after she matched Singh’s face on the internet that she could believe her eyes. “The serendipity is real,” Ananya added.

    Moved by the efforts put in by Singh to understand issues on ground, Ananya applauded his grit and humility “to get to the roots of the problems like this.”

    Her post also received a reply from the official LinkedIn profile of Uber. “The serendipity is real! Luck doesn’t strike you while sitting at home alone.” Wise words from Ananya Dwivedi! Thank you for sharing your ride with Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber in India and South Asia. We are not surprised to see him in the front seat! #India,” they shared.

    Notably, Prabhjeet Singh made the day of one more Uber user Madhuvanthi Sundarajan who shared a similar experience as Ananya and Sourabh. As per Madhuvanthi’s LinkedIn post, Singh greeted her as she sat in the cab and told that she was his first passenger for the day.

