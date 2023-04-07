Storm over Tamil Nadu governor's 'foreign-funded Sterlite protests' claim; DMK slams RN Ravi

During his interaction with civil service aspirants for the 'Think to Dare' series, at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday, the Governor claimed that donors in foreign countries had sent money for that 'anti-national' activities.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has lashed out at Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for his remarks that the protesters standing against the Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi were 'foreign funded'.

Protests had erupted on May 22 and 23, 2018 in Thoothukudi town against the proposed expansion of Sterlite Corporation's copper smelter plant following claims that the factory caused air, water and soil pollution that affected the health of local residents. During the protests, the police opened fire. The police firing claimed 13 lives and injured 102 others.

During his interaction with civil service aspirants for the 'Think to Dare' series, at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday, the Governor claimed that donors in foreign countries had sent money for that 'anti-national' activities.

He said, "Take the case of Sterlite's Copper Smelter plant in Thoothukudi. It was a clear case of foreign funds, which led to protests and firing that cost innocent lives. That is the saddest part of it. They wanted Sterlite to be closed because it met 40 per cent of our copper needs. Those behind the protest were receiving FCRA (foreign contributions). We need to be strict with the Act... Of course people have freedom and the constitutional right to protest but government has to ensure that our national interests are protected and nothing inhibits or retards our growth."

Dismissing the Governor's remarks as conspiracy theory, the ruling DMKhas challenged the former of approaching the authorities with the evidence.

DMK Deputy General Secretary and Member of Parliament Kanimozhi said, "Governor RN Ravi should provide evidence; I condemn the Governor who defames the people's struggle."

CPI-M State Secretary K Balakrishnan said that the Governor's statements defamed the people of Thoothukudi who fought for the right to life. These comments by the Governor are outrageous and defy constitutional limits, he added.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko, an ally of the ruling DMK, dismissed Ravi's comment on Sterlite as 'height of arrogance'. 'People like me, who have fought selflessly for almost 30 years to keep the Sterlite plant closed... the Governor's words are like a spear into the chest. Today's governor is the bane of Tamil Nadu. He should be expelled from our state,' he said.