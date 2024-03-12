BREAKING: SpiceJet undergoes 'strategic restructuring', many commercial team staff leave airline

SpiceJet has undergone strategic restructuring within its commercial team, leading to the departure of key personnel, including the Chief Commercial Officer. Despite this, the company reports considerable growth in revenue and load factor.

SpiceJet has undergone strategic restructuring, resulting in the departure of several members of its commercial team, including the Chief Commercial Officer. According to a company spokesman, despite these changes, the company remains optimistic about its performance, noting significant growth in revenue and load factor.

SpiceJet has secured Rs 1,000 crore in funding from various investors and is currently undergoing a restructuring phase. As part of this restructuring, the airline plans to reduce costs by laying off approximately 800 employees.

Looking ahead, SpiceJet aims to enhance capacity, pursue rapid growth, and maintain a prominent presence in the Indian aviation sector, according to the airline spokesperson

Earlier media reports indicated that Shilpa Bhatia, the Chief Commercial Officer of SpiceJet, and Arun Kashyap, the Chief Operating Officer, have tendered their resignations. It is speculated that Bhatia and Kashyap intend to venture into their own charter airline business, as per reports. Concurrently,