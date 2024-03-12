Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: SpiceJet undergoes 'strategic restructuring', many commercial team staff leave airline

    SpiceJet has undergone strategic restructuring within its commercial team, leading to the departure of key personnel, including the Chief Commercial Officer. Despite this, the company reports considerable growth in revenue and load factor. 

    SpiceJet undergoes 'strategic restructuring', many commercial team staff leave airline
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

    SpiceJet has undergone strategic restructuring, resulting in the departure of several members of its commercial team, including the Chief Commercial Officer. According to a company spokesman, despite these changes, the company remains optimistic about its performance, noting significant growth in revenue and load factor. 

    SpiceJet has secured Rs 1,000 crore in funding from various investors and is currently undergoing a restructuring phase. As part of this restructuring, the airline plans to reduce costs by laying off approximately 800 employees.

    Looking ahead, SpiceJet aims to enhance capacity, pursue rapid growth, and maintain a prominent presence in the Indian aviation sector, according to the airline spokesperson

     

    Earlier media reports indicated that Shilpa Bhatia, the Chief Commercial Officer of SpiceJet, and Arun Kashyap, the Chief Operating Officer, have tendered their resignations. It is speculated that Bhatia and Kashyap intend to venture into their own charter airline business, as per reports. Concurrently,

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-406 March 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-406 March 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: LDF, UDF oppose CAA; stage state-wide protests against implementation anr

    Kerala: LDF, UDF oppose CAA; stage state-wide protests against implementation

    10 more Vande Bharat trains to start today; Check the new routes

    10 more Vande Bharat trains to start today; Check the new routes

    Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP may announce candidates list in two phases on March 12,13 vkp

    Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP may announce candidates list in two phases on March 12,13

    Cannot wait to go back again Bill Gates writes a blog on India visit

    'Can’t wait to go back again...' Bill Gates writes a blog on India visit

    Recent Stories

    Karan Johar admits he didn't dig deep into moral communication while watching 'Animal', praises Sandeep Reddy Vanga RKK

    Karan Johar admits he didn't dig deep into moral communication while watching 'Animal', praises Sandeep Reddy

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-406 March 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-406 March 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    cricket 'Pakistani Hindus will now be...': Danish Kaneria thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah for implementing CAA osf

    'Pakistani Hindus will now be...': Danish Kaneria thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah for implementing CAA

    Who was Dhirajlal Shah? Sunny Deol's 'The Hero' director passes away due to multiple organ failure RKK

    Who was Dhirajlal Shah? Sunny Deol's 'The Hero' producer passes away due to multiple organ failure

    Kerala: Aster Medcity successfully completes 250 robotic ortho surgeries rkn

    Kerala: Aster Medcity successfully completes 250 robotic ortho surgeries

    Recent Videos

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon