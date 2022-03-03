  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Social media hails 'power of Indian diplomacy' as India halts war in Kharkiv for 6 hours

    For six hours, India was able to do something that world powers could barely do, and that was to stop the Russian juggernaut from decimating Kharkiv.

    Social media hails 'power of Indian diplomacy' as India halts war in Kharkiv for 6 hours
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 3, 2022, 11:34 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    For six hours, India was able to do something that world powers could barely do, and that was to stop the Russian juggernaut from decimating Kharkiv.

    Even though New Delhi's sole intent was to safely evacuate its citizens from Ukraine's second-largest city, the intent and approach of the government to convince Moscow to halt its advance momentarily have been widely appreciated. 

    India has been walking a tightrope on the Russia-Ukraine war. It has been calling for an immediate halt to the war but has shied away from directly slamming Russia for the invasion. 

    On social media, users termed India's action as a reflection of the power of Indian diplomacy.

     

     

     

    President Vladimir Putin had a telephonic conversation with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which he reviewed the ongoing conflict situation in the war-ravaged country. 

    The two leaders also discussed Operation Ganga that has been commenced on February 26. During the conversation, President Putin informed PM Modi that his country was trying to facilitate the urgent evacuation of Indian students from Kharkiv through the humanitarian corridor along the shortest route to Russia. 

    The Russian president shared the same views over stranded students in Kharkiv, which is the second-largest city of Ukraine. 

    He said that the Indian students have been taken hostage by the Ukrainian security forces, who use them as a human shield and every possible way to prevent them from leaving for Russian territory. He further states the responsibility lies entirely with the Kyiv authorities in such a scenario.

    The Indian External Affairs Ministry, however, rejected the Russian claims and said that no Indian students were being held hostage in Khriokiv.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2022, 11:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Just buying diyas wont help PM Modi s Make in India pitch gcw

    Just buying diyas won't help: PM Modi's Make in India pitch

    UP Election 2022 Yogi Adityanath confident of winning over 80 per cent of seats gcw

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath confident of winning over 80 per cent of seats

    No Indians held captive in Ukraine's Kharkiv: MEA rejects Russian claim

    No Indians held captive in Ukraine's Kharkiv: MEA rejects Russian claim

    UP Election 2022 Adityanath says its time to decide between BJP terror supporting people gcw

    Yogi Adityanath says its time to decide between BJP, terror-supporting people

    UP Election 2022 time date key candidates voting percentage gcw

    UP Election 2022: 8.69 per cent voter turnout recorded in initial hours

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine war: NBA suspends its business in Russia, says report

    Ukraine war: NBA suspends its business in Russia, says report

    Is Kim Kardashian planning for 4th marriage? Kimye is now officially over RCB

    Is Kim Kardashian planning for 4th marriage? Kimye is now officially over

    Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez charged with attempt to murder-ayh

    Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez charged with attempt to murder

    Just buying diyas wont help PM Modi s Make in India pitch gcw

    Just buying diyas won't help: PM Modi's Make in India pitch

    Hrithik Roshan, Rekha lip-lock: Know the truth behind this awkward kiss RCB

    Hrithik Roshan, Rekha lip-lock: Know the truth behind this awkward kiss

    Recent Videos

    Russia Ukraine crisis: How NATO's 'eyes in the sky' are watching Russia's moves

    How NATO's 'eyes in the sky' are watching Russia's moves

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Modi, Modi slogans greet Mamata in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans greet Mamata in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga-dnm

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur FC pips Hyderabad FC to qualify for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur pips Hyderabad to qualify for semis

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen last video call to his parents

    'I will call you tomorrow': Promise that died 3 hours later in Kharkiv

    Video Icon