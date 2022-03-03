Social media hails 'power of Indian diplomacy' as India halts war in Kharkiv for 6 hours

For six hours, India was able to do something that world powers could barely do, and that was to stop the Russian juggernaut from decimating Kharkiv.

Even though New Delhi's sole intent was to safely evacuate its citizens from Ukraine's second-largest city, the intent and approach of the government to convince Moscow to halt its advance momentarily have been widely appreciated.

India has been walking a tightrope on the Russia-Ukraine war. It has been calling for an immediate halt to the war but has shied away from directly slamming Russia for the invasion.

On social media, users termed India's action as a reflection of the power of Indian diplomacy.

President Vladimir Putin had a telephonic conversation with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which he reviewed the ongoing conflict situation in the war-ravaged country.

The two leaders also discussed Operation Ganga that has been commenced on February 26. During the conversation, President Putin informed PM Modi that his country was trying to facilitate the urgent evacuation of Indian students from Kharkiv through the humanitarian corridor along the shortest route to Russia.

The Russian president shared the same views over stranded students in Kharkiv, which is the second-largest city of Ukraine.

He said that the Indian students have been taken hostage by the Ukrainian security forces, who use them as a human shield and every possible way to prevent them from leaving for Russian territory. He further states the responsibility lies entirely with the Kyiv authorities in such a scenario.

The Indian External Affairs Ministry, however, rejected the Russian claims and said that no Indian students were being held hostage in Khriokiv.