SHOCKING! Man attempts self-immolation near Parliament building in Delhi, admitted to hospital (WATCH)

A man set himself on fire near the Parliament building in New Delhi, reportedly driven by personal enmity; he's being treated for 50% burns at RML hospital.

SHOCKING! Man attempts self-immolation near Parliament building in Delhi, admitted to hospital dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 5:23 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 5:23 PM IST

New Delhi: A shocking incident unfolded near the Parliament building in New Delhi when a man attempted to take his own life by setting himself ablaze. Authorities swiftly responded, extinguishing the flames and rushing the individual to RML hospital for treatment.

"The local police and railway police along with some civil persons immediately extinguished the fire and the person was sent to hospital. The issue as we can decipher is probably related and personal enmity in Bagpat. Further investigation is on," Delhi police said in a statement.

Preliminary investigations suggest the man, identified as Jitendra from Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat, was driven by personal enmity. The area has been cordoned off, and a thorough probe is underway to unravel the circumstances surrounding this event.

