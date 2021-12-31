Security forces have managed to kill 182 terrorists in 2021: DGP J&K Dilbagh Singh

Among the 182 terrorist killed, 44 were the terrorist organisations’ top commanders and 20 foreigners, in 100 successful anti-terror operations in the Union Territory.

Jammu: Stating that the security forces in Jammu & Kashmir has got a lot of success on anti-miltancy front during 2021, DGP J&K Dilbagh Singh on Friday said that the security forces have managed to kill a total of 182 terrorists.

Among the 182 terrorist killed, 44 were the terrorist organisations' top commanders and 20 foreigners, in 100 successful anti-terror operations in the Union Territory.

While addressing the press conference, Singh said that a total of nine Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists involved in the attack on a police bus in Pantha Chowk were eliminated in the last 24 hours while a total of 20 foreign terrorists were killed during the year.

About stone pelting incidents, he said that the people are now forgetting it.

On infiltration of terrorists from across the border, he mentioned that there was fewer instances of intrusion reported while no terrorists entered from Afghanistan side.

“Last night, we have successfully completed 100th operation. We have eliminated 182 terrorists of various outfits,” Singh told in the annual press conference of the J&K police.

“Out of the 44 top terrorists killed this year, 26 belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), 10 to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), seven to Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and one to Al-Badr,” the J&K chief said.

The police officer further added that among the slain terrorists, 20 were foreigners.

These top terrorists were instrumental in spreading terror among people by plotting and engineering terror acts at the behest of Pakistan, he said.

“After a gap of many years, a very low number of terrorists are active this time. The figure has declined after a long period,” he said.

On recruitments in terrorist ranks, he added that this year a total of 134 youngsters joined the terror ranks but 72 of them have been killed while 22 were arrested.

He also stated that 570 over-ground workers and others were arrested this year.

Under UAPA, a total of 497 people were booked for their involvement in support of terrorism and other cases in 2021.