Sanjay Mishra lauds Yogi govt's efforts for grand and divine Mahakumbh 2025

Reflecting on the preparations, Mishra remarked that the Yogi government's vision of a divine, grand, and safe Mahakumbh is coming true. During his visit, he marvelled at the spectacular view of the city of tents being erected on the sand and also enjoyed a boat ride in the Sangam.

Famous film actor Sanjay Mishra, who visited Sangam on Monday to witness the ongoing preparations for the Mahakumbh, commended the Yogi govt for its meticulous planning and foolproof arrangements for the grand event. 

Reflecting on the preparations, Mishra remarked that the Yogi government's vision of a divine, grand, and safe Mahakumbh is coming true. During his visit, he marvelled at the spectacular view of the city of tents being erected on the sand and also enjoyed a boat ride in the Sangam.

Sanjay Mishra also praised the Uttar Pradesh Police for their security arrangements, noting that police personnel are deployed in every corner, ensuring not only security but also serving the public, making every devotee feel safe. 

Mishra also appealed to the devotees coming to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, to maintain cleanliness at the fair, emphasizing that the fair belongs to everyone. He stressed that maintaining cleanliness is not just the responsibility of the government, or administration, but of all individuals who are attending it.

"Everyone should perform their duty and cooperate in realizing the Yogi government's vision of a clean Mahakumbh", he remarked. 

During his visit, Mishra interacted with the crowd many of whom took selfies with him.

