Sanatan Dharma's stature higher than sky, deeper than the ocean: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized Sanatan Dharma as the world's oldest culture, highlighting the Mahakumbh's significance in shaping India's heritage and national unity. He lauded PM Modi's leadership and the seamless integration of tradition and technology in the Kumbh, while criticizing those attempting to tarnish India's image.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Wednesday that the belief system of Sanatan Dharma represents the world's oldest culture, standing above comparison with any religion or sect.

"I inherit a legacy that spans thousands of years, with its cultural and spiritual events equally ancient. The tradition of Sanatan is higher than the sky and beyond comparison," he remarked.

Speaking at the 'Mahakumbh Mahasammelan' organized by a private news channel, CM Yogi emphasized the profound significance of the Mahakumbh. He explained that after the Devasura Sangram (the battle between gods and demons), drops of nectar fell at four sacred locations — Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik. The Mahakumbh at these sites has served as a platform for shaping India's knowledge, ideology, and social direction throughout history.

He further stated that the Mahakumbh is more than just a religious gathering; it symbolizes India's spiritual heritage and national unity. CM Yogi highlighted that during the Mahakumbh, sages from across India would gather to reflect on the social and political conditions of their times, making the event not just a reverence for tradition but also essential for preserving cultural wisdom for future generations.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, “The organization of Mahakumbh represents a remarkable confluence of India's heritage and development.”

Reflecting on the 2019 Prayagraj Kumbh, he highlighted how modern technology, efficient management, and cultural traditions were seamlessly integrated. “We will strive to achieve the same harmony in the upcoming Mahakumbh,” he assured.

He emphasized that the Uttar Pradesh government, in collaboration with the central government, has taken numerous measures to ensure the Mahakumbh is both grand and meticulously organized.

"This event is drawing not just the citizens of India, but also people from around the globe," he noted. CM Yogi described the Mahakumbh as a golden opportunity to showcase India's rich cultural heritage on an international stage.

Describing Mahakumbh as a profound symbol of national and cultural unity, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, "This event transcends caste, creed, and gender barriers. Mahakumbh will serve as a powerful reflection of the progress India has made over the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It stands as a living testament to India's prosperity, rich heritage, and spiritual tradition."

CM Yogi further remarked that certain individuals, "who thrive on foreign leftovers," are trying to tarnish the nation’s image. He accused them of exploiting caste divisions for political gains, but affirmed that the people of India have become more aware and will not fall prey to such divisive tactics.

While discussing national and Hindu unity, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that Sanatan Dharma has always held the highest position, asserting that Hindu unity and national unity go hand in hand.

He remarked, "History bears witness that division has always led to weakness, unity has made us invincible. That is why I have always maintained—’Batenge toh katenge, ek rahenge toh nek rahenge’ (‘Divided we fall, united we thrive).’"

Criticizing the opposition, CM Yogi accused certain groups of attempting to divide society along caste and religious lines, calling them forces conspiring to weaken the nation.

He asserted that the people of the country have grown more aware and are no longer susceptible to such divisive tactics. "Today, it is not the citizens of Uttar Pradesh, but the mafia and criminals who are running away from the state," he added.

Taking a strong stance on the issue of land occupation under the name of the Waqf Board, CM Yogi questioned, "It is hard to tell whether it is a Waqf Board or a board of land mafias."

He stated that his government has amended the Waqf Act and is actively investigating all occupied land. "We will reclaim every inch of land that has been taken under the pretext of Waqf, and it will be used to build housing, educational institutions, and hospitals for the poor," he affirmed.

Highlighting the ancient heritage of Sanatan Dharma, CM Yogi asserted that the tradition of Kumbh far predates the Waqf institution. "The stature of Sanatan Dharma is higher than the sky and its depth deeper than the ocean. It cannot be compared to any sect or religion," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a strong critique against the Samajwadi Party and its leaders, emphasizing their failure to uphold the principles of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia.

He reminded that Dr. Lohia had once said, "If you want to understand India, study the traditions of Ram, Krishna, and Shiva." CM Yogi asserted, "Those who claim to follow the ideals of Lohia never truly understood his words."

Highlighting the development of Ayodhya, CM Yogi remarked, "We have transformed Ayodhya into a center of development and heritage. Those who once opposed Ayodhya's progress have no moral authority to visit the city now."

Addressing the dispute over religious sites in Sambhal, the Chief Minister pointed out that the Puranas mention Sambhal as the birthplace of Kalki, the tenth incarnation of Shri Hari Vishnu. He condemned attempts to encroach on religious sites by damaging them, stating, "Our government took decisive action based on the court's order and sent a clear message to the rioters."

Speaking on the topics of religious conversion and Ghar Wapsi (homecoming to one's ancestral faith), CM Yogi affirmed, "If someone genuinely wishes to return to their original faith from the heart, they should be welcomed. This reflects a conscious respect for religion and tradition."

