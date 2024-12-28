Sai Paranjpye to receive the Padmapani lifetime achievement award at AIFF 2025

Renowned Indian filmmaker, writer, and screenwriter Sai Paranjpye will receive the prestigious Padmapani Lifetime Achievement Award at the opening ceremony of the 10th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF 2025).

The 10th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF 2025) is scheduled to take place from January 15 to 19, 2025, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This year, the festival will honor renowned director, screenwriter, producer, and actress Sai Paranjpye with the prestigious "Padmapani Lifetime Achievement Award" for her immense contributions to Indian cinema. AIFF Steering Committee Chairman Nandkishor Kagaliwal, Chief Mentor Ankushrao Kadam, and AIFF Invitation Chairman, Director Ashutosh Gowariker, made the announcement.

The Padmapani Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Sai Paranjpye on January 15, 2025, at 6 pm during the opening ceremony at Rukmini Auditorium, MGM University Campus, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Numerous artists and prominent figures from India and abroad are expected to attend the event.

Who is Sai Paranjpye?

Sai Paranjpye has served Indian cinema for four and a half decades. Her influential Hindi films have brought a unique perspective to Indian cinema. Her films offer deep emotional and intellectual insights into human relationships. Some of her acclaimed films include "Sparsh" (1980), "Chashme Buddoor" (1981), "Katha" (1983), "Disha" (1990), "Chudiyan" (1993), and "Saaz" (1997). In addition to directing films, Paranjpye has also directed several prominent plays, including children's plays. She has made significant contributions to Marathi literature, particularly children's literature.

Sai Paranjpye awarded with Padma Bhushan in 2006

In recognition of her outstanding work, the Indian government awarded her the Padma Bhushan in 2006. She has received numerous accolades, including the Filmfare Award and the Maharashtra Foundation Award. Furthermore, Sai Paranjpye served two terms as the Chairperson of the Children's Film Society of India (CFSI).

Sai Paranjpye's grandfather, R.P. Paranjpye, was a renowned mathematician and educationist. Her mother, Shakuntala Paranjpye, acted in Hindi and Marathi films in the 1930s and 40s. She also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha (1964-1970). In 1991, she received the Padma Bhushan for her social service.

Started writing stories at the age of eight

Sai Paranjpye began her writing career at the age of eight with a collection of fairy tales in Marathi. A graduate of the National School of Drama (NSD), she worked at All India Radio. She has written and directed numerous plays in Hindi, Marathi, and English for both adults and children, along with children's books. Her first TV show, The Little Tea Shop (1972), won the Asian Broadcasting Union award in Tehran.

The following year, she was chosen to produce the inaugural program for Bombay Doordarshan. In the 1970s, she served twice as chairperson for the Children's Film Society of India (CFSI). She made four children's films for CFSI, including the award-winning Jadu Ka Shankh (1974) and Sikandar (1976).

