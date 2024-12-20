Safety of Sanatan Dharma ensures safety of humanity across the globe: CM Yogi

CM Yogi Adityanath participates in Ashtottarshat 108 Shrimad Bhagwat Paath and Panch Narayan Mahayagya in Ayodhya, emphasizing the importance of protecting Sanatan Dharma for global peace and harmony.

Ayodhya: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, participated in the grand Ashtottarshat 108 Shrimad Bhagwat Paath and Panch Narayan Mahayagya held at Asharfi Bhawan Ashram in Shri Ayodhya Dham. As part of the Mahayagya, CM Yogi offered oblations amidst Vedic chants, praying for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, "Sanatan Dharma is the national religion of India, and it is the collective responsibility of every citizen to protect it." He highlighted how religion and culture foster positivity and peace in society. Reflecting on the historical attacks on sacred temples, he stated that the clans of those who desecrated these holy sites have met their downfall.

Citing an example, CM Yogi remarked, "Today, the descendants of Aurangzeb are driving rickshaws. Their plight is the result of their destructive actions. Had they upheld righteousness and refrained from demolishing temples, would they be in such a state?"

He reiterated that Sanatan Dharma is eternal and has existed since the beginning of creation, holding the key to establishing global peace.

The Chief Minister further stressed the importance of harmony between heritage and development. Highlighting the ongoing transformation in Ayodhya, he praised the double-engine government for restoring the city's ancient glory under the guidance of saints.

He cited the construction of the grand Ram Lalla Temple and the comprehensive development of Ayodhya Dham as monumental achievements in this endeavor.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that this yagya serves as a powerful tool for self-purification and environmental purification while safeguarding Sanatan Dharma and fostering positive energy within society.

He highlighted that organizing this event in the sacred land of Maa Saryu and the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram adds profound significance to the occasion.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the need to learn from the mistakes of the past that led India into the shackles of slavery and resulted in the desecration of its sacred sites. He urged all Indians to unite in protecting and preserving Sanatan Dharma, asserting that respecting this eternal religion is essential for safeguarding humanity.

Highlighting its inclusive nature, he stated, "Sanatan Dharma, rooted in the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), has historically offered refuge to people of all castes, creeds, and religions during times of adversity."

The Chief Minister underscored that India remains India only as long as Sanatan Dharma is protected. He called for a collective effort to uphold and promote this timeless tradition, which has harmonized with the universe for centuries. He stressed the importance of vigilance to shield it from distortions and anomalies in the future, resolving to correct past discrepancies through the wisdom of great men, sages, and saints.

He firmly declared that India must move forward united, ensuring that no division or internal conflict weakens the essence of this religion or the nation.

Reflecting on the destruction of cultural and religious heritage, CM Yogi pointed to the tragic events in Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan as examples of the consequences of undermining Sanatan Dharma.

He questioned the intentions of those who desecrated spiritual sites such as the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, the Harihar land of Kalki Avatar in Sambhal, and the sacred Goddess Saraswati Temple in Bhoj. Their actions, he asserted, were driven by the goal of turning the earth into chaos, but their downfall was a direct result of their sins.

The Chief Minister called for vigilance to ensure that such atrocities are never repeated, emphasizing the importance of honoring and safeguarding India's religious heritage.

He thanked Jagadguru Ramanujacharya Pujya Swami Shankaracharya Maharaj and his team for organizing the Panch Narayan Maha Yagya, highlighting its profound spiritual and societal significance. He said, "The positive energy and virtues emanating from this Yagya would benefit all Indians, spreading harmony and unity across the nation."

Cabinet Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Swatantra Dev Singh, JPS Rathore, Mayor Mahant Girishpati Tripathi, many representatives and senior officials associated with religion and spirituality were present in this Maha Yagya.

