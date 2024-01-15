Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sachin Tendulkar is latest deepfake victim; Cricket legend 'disturbed' to see 'Paise kamana kitna asaan' video

    Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has fallen victim to a deepfake scam, with fraudsters manipulating a video on his social media platform. Tendulkar, furious at the misuse of technology, declared the video fake and urged users to report deceptive content.

    Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has become the latest target of fraudsters employing deepfake technology to manipulate individuals. Tendulkar, a globally renowned cricketer, found his name associated with the most talked-about dangers of artificial intelligence, deepfake.

    The incident unfolded when Tendulkar shared a video on his social media platform X, ostensibly promoting a game named 'Skyward Aviator Quest,' a game reportedly played by his daughter. However, the video, though appearing authentic, was declared fake and potentially dangerous by Tendulkar himself in the caption. The manipulated video features Tendulkar saying, 'Paise kamaana kitna asaan ho gaya hai' (Making money has become so easy).

    Expressing his dismay, Tendulkar took to social media, denouncing the proliferation of such fake videos. He urged everyone to report such deceptive videos, ads, and applications in large numbers. The cricketing legend emphasized the need for social media platforms to be vigilant and responsive to such complaints, highlighting that swift action is crucial in halting the spread of misinformation and deepfakes.

    Tendulkar's case is not an isolated incident, as similar instances have affected public figures like actors Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra. Governments worldwide are grappling with the challenge of combatting the malicious use of deepfake technology.

    Deepfakes, synthetic media crafted through artificial intelligence, manipulate both visual and audio elements using sophisticated algorithms. While the technology has been around for a while, it has become more accessible and easy to use, raising concerns about its misuse.

    In India, deepfakes have drawn significant attention, with a viral video of actress Rashmika Mandanna at the end of 2023 amplifying the issue. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently disclosed that notices were issued to major social media companies, directing them to take necessary steps to identify and remove disinformation from their platforms.

    Addressing the deepfake challenge, Vaishnaw emphasized the need for social media platforms to be more aggressive in removing such content. He also highlighted that the 'Safe Harbour' Clause, protecting social media platforms, would not apply if they fail to take adequate steps in removing deepfakes from their platforms. The incident underscores the growing urgency for robust measures against the misuse of deepfake technology on social media platforms.

