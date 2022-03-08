All Indians moved out of war-ravaged Ukraine’s Sumy city, en route to Poltava: MEA

The MEA in a statement said, “Indian students moved out from Sumy currently en route Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine. Flights under Operation Ganga being prepared to bring home Indian students moved out from Ukraine’s Sumy.”

Heaving a sigh of relief as their evacuation process started on Tuesday, several Indian students stranded in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, hoped that they would be in a safe zone soon. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring home Indian students moved out from Ukraine’s Sumy.

The MEA in a statement said, “Indian students moved out from Sumy currently en route Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine. Flights under Operation Ganga being prepared to bring home Indian students moved out from Ukraine’s Sumy.”

“Have been able to move out all Indian students from Ukraine’s Sumy,” MEA added.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “Happy to inform that we have been able to move out all Indian students from Sumy. They are currently en route to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine. Flights under #OperationGanga are being prepared to bring them home.”

Under ‘Operation Ganga’ to rescue Indian citizens from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, about 18 thousand Indians have been brought back by special flights so far.

410 Indians were brought back on Tuesday by special Civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries by 2 special civilian flights from Suceava, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation press release.

With this, about 18,000 Indians have been brought back through the special flights which began on February 22, 2022.

The number of Indians airlifted by 75 special civilian flights goes up to 15521. IAF had flown 12 missions to bring back 2467 passengers, as part of Operation Ganga, and carried over 32-tonne relief material, read the release.