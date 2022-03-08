Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    All Indians moved out of war-ravaged Ukraine’s Sumy city, en route to Poltava: MEA

    The MEA in a statement said, “Indian students moved out from Sumy currently en route Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine. Flights under Operation Ganga being prepared to bring home Indian students moved out from Ukraine’s Sumy.”

    Russia Ukraine war: All Indians moved out of war-ravaged Ukraine's Sumy city, en route to Poltava: MEA-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2022, 7:03 PM IST

    Heaving a sigh of relief as their evacuation process started on Tuesday, several Indian students stranded in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, hoped that they would be in a safe zone soon. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring home Indian students moved out from Ukraine’s Sumy.

    The MEA in a statement said, “Indian students moved out from Sumy currently en route Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine. Flights under Operation Ganga being prepared to bring home Indian students moved out from Ukraine’s Sumy.”

    “Have been able to move out all Indian students from Ukraine’s Sumy,” MEA added.

    MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “Happy to inform that we have been able to move out all Indian students from Sumy. They are currently en route to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine. Flights under #OperationGanga are being prepared to bring them home.”

    Under ‘Operation Ganga’ to rescue Indian citizens from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, about 18 thousand Indians have been brought back by special flights so far.

    410 Indians were brought back on Tuesday by special Civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries by 2 special civilian flights from Suceava, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation press release.
    With this, about 18,000 Indians have been brought back through the special flights which began on February 22, 2022.

    The number of Indians airlifted by 75 special civilian flights goes up to 15521. IAF had flown 12 missions to bring back 2467 passengers, as part of Operation Ganga, and carried over 32-tonne relief material, read the release. 

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2022, 7:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia Ukraine war: Situation uncertain, Indian embassy urges nationals to leave immediately-dnm

    ‘Situation uncertain’, Indian embassy urges nationals to leave immediately

    International flights to resume March 27

    International flights to India to resume from March 27

    CBSE class 10th and 12th Term 1 results 2021-22 likely to be released this week-dnm

    CBSE class 10th, 12th Term 1 results 2021-22 likely to be released this week

    UP Election 2022 Fought as hard as we could will wait and see results says Priyanka Gandhi gcw

    UP Election 2022: 'Fought as hard as we could, will wait and see results,' says Priyanka

    Bengals suspended BJP leader Jay Prakash Majumdar joins TMC in Mamata's presence - ADT

    Bengal's suspended BJP leader Jay Prakash Majumdar joins TMC in Mamata's presence

    Recent Stories

    English Premier League, EPL Rio Ferdinand stunned by reports of Marcus Rashford considering Manchester United future-ayh

    Rio Ferdinand stunned by reports of Rashford considering Man United future

    Alia Bhatt adds yet another elegant outfit to her all-white Gangubai palette drb

    Alia Bhatt adds yet another elegant outfit to her all-white 'Gangubai' palette

    Russia Ukraine war: Situation uncertain, Indian embassy urges nationals to leave immediately-dnm

    ‘Situation uncertain’, Indian embassy urges nationals to leave immediately

    Women Day 2022: 5 successful women entrepreneurs talk about their journey RCB

    Women's Day 2022: 5 successful women entrepreneurs talk about their journey

    Football No one is above Barcelona: Joan Laporta has no regrets over Lionel Messi departure to PSG

    'No one is above Barcelona': Laporta has no regrets over Messi's departure

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur FC Ritwik Das on ATK Mohun Bagan victory-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur's Ritwik Das

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mohun bagan vs jamshedpur fc: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Owen Coyle on ATKMB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary for ATKMB to think about the semi-final game now - Juan Ferrando on JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary to think about the semi-final game now - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB

    Video Icon
    International Womens Day 2022 Captain Preeti Choudhary on why girls should join army

    Women's Day 2022 advice: 'Make up your mind and go for it'

    Video Icon