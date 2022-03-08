All Indians moved out of war-ravaged Ukraine’s Sumy city, en route to Poltava: MEA

The MEA in a statement said, “Indian students moved out from Sumy currently en route Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine. Flights under Operation Ganga being prepared to bring home Indian students moved out from Ukraine’s Sumy.”

Heaving a sigh of relief as their evacuation process started on Tuesday, several Indian students stranded in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, hoped that they would be in a safe zone soon. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring home Indian students moved out from Ukraine’s Sumy.

“Have been able to move out all Indian students from Ukraine’s Sumy,” MEA added.