Watch: Royal Enfield bike catches fire, explodes in flames outside temple in Andhra Pradesh

A horrifying video has caught the moment when a Royal Enfield bike caught fire and blasted into flames within seconds in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district. The 23-second-long video was shared on the Twitter handle of Allu Harish. The video shows a group of people gathered outside a temple while a bike parked at a distance has been engulfed in flames.

According to reports, the newly purchased bike was driven non-stop by the owner from Mysuru to reach the Nettikanti Anjaneya Swamy temple in the Guntakal Mandal. The owner had brought the bike to the temple to perform a pooja upon its new purchase.

However, the newly-brought bike caught fire. Within a few seconds, the bike’s petrol tank also caught fire and exploded in no time, reportedly.

In the video, the blaze can be seen extending to the bike's fuel tank after plumes of black smoke are seen coming out of it. As the flames engulfed the motorcycle, people gathered in shock and fear. Later, many doused the fire by spraying water on the vehicle. The reason behind the incident is unknown. Luckily, nobody was injured in the accident.

Many similar cases involving electric scooters are coming to the headlines, raising worries about the safety of EVs. In a similar incident last week, a father-daughter duo was killed after an electric bike blasted while charging in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore. Another incident occurred in Pune when an Ola S1 electric scooter caught fire in Pune. However, the vehicle was parked on the side of the road. These incidents have generated significant concern as they occur quite frequently and are life-threatening. Two-wheeler manufacturers must resolve these problems at the earliest.

