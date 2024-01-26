Republic Day 2024: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory; Check routes to avoid, metro timings & more

The iconic parade will begin at Kartavya Path in Delhi at 10:30am and will display marches by several contingents of the Armed Forces, and tableaux from various states and central departments. According to the advisory, commuters can use the route from Madarsa, Lodhi Road T-point through Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan, Vande Matram Marg, and Shankar Road to reach Mandir Marg.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory for the Republic Day celebration today i.e. on 26 January to ensure orderly execution in the national capital. The Republic Day procession is scheduled to begin from Vijay Chowk at 10.30 am and head towards the Red Fort grounds, according per the warning.

There will be a related function at the National War Memorial, India Gate, at 9.30 am. The theme for this Republic Day is "Viksit Bharat" and "Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka,".

The parade route will have several traffic control measures and limitations in place. The advice stated that the procession will pass via Red Fort, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Tilak Marg, Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Subhas Chandra Bose roundabout, and Vijay Chowk.

To get to Kartavya Path, the police advised the public to utilise public transport as much as possible. According to the notice, from 6 p.m. on January 25 until the parade ends on January 26, traffic is not allowed on Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and India Gate. Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road will be closed to traffic starting at 10 p.m. on January 25 till the procession is over.



Special parking arrangements

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding special parking arrangements for the visitors attending the Republic Day event. 300 cars may fit in parking spaces 3 and 4 behind Vigyan Bhawan. The advisory stated that if the capacity is exceeded, guests must disembark only on Maulana Azad Road, close to Vigyan Bhawan. Their cars will be parked at parking spots 1 and 2 (behind Nirman Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan), 2A (inside Nirman Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan), 5 (behind Zabta Masjid), 6 (Kota House Jam Nagar House and Jaisalmer House), and 7 (Vanijya Bhawan).

Delhi Metro timings

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) stated in a statement that the public would have easy access to Kartavya Path for the 75th Republic Day programme in the nation's capital as Delhi Metro is scheduled to begin operations at 4 am across all lines. From 4 am until 6 am, services will be accessible every 30 minutes. After that, the usual schedule will be followed for the remainder of the day.