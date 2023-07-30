'Reality of INDIA...': BJP alleges around 50 per cent of 21 members who visited Manipur have criminal cases

In a memorandum submitted to Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, the 21 opposition MPs who signed the document demanded urgent rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected people to bring peace and harmony to the state.

Hours after the opposition bloc INDIA criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "silence" and perceived "brazen indifference" towards the Manipur ethnic conflict, the BJP alleged that around 50 per cent of the 21 members who visited the violence-hit state on Sunday have criminal cases, including murder, against them.

Also read: 'Brazen indifference to violence': In Manipur, INDIA slam PM Modi in note to Governor

"Around 50 percent of the 21 Members who went to Manipur have criminal cases including, murder, attempt to murder, rioting, illegal weapon, etc. Members have criminal cases: (1) Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, (2) Sushmita Dev, (3) Kanimozhi, (4) AA Rahim, (5) Manoj Kumar Jha, (6) PP Mohammed Faizal, (7) NK Premachandran, (8) Sushil Gupta, (9) Arvind Sawant, (10) Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan," tweeted the BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha.

"This is reality of I.N.D.I.A Alliance," it added.

Earlier today, opposition bloc INDIA claimed the government machinery had completely failed to control the Manipur ethnic conflict, which is lingering for nearly three months. In a memorandum submitted to Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, the 21 opposition MPs who signed the document demanded urgent rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected people to bring peace and harmony to the state.

"From the reports of incessant firing and arson of houses in the last few days, it is established beyond doubt that the state machinery has completely failed to control the situation for the last almost three months," the memorandum read.

The opposition also highlighted the prolonged internet ban, which has contributed to the spread of unsubstantiated rumors and further deepened mistrust among communities. They emphasised that the Prime Minister's silence on the issue is disconcerting and urged the government to take effective measures to address the anger and alienation among all communities in Manipur.

"Silence of Hon'ble Prime Minister shows his brazen indifference to the violence in Manipur," they added in the memorandum.

There is anger and a sense of alienation amongst all communities and it has to be addressed without delay, they said.

"We earnestly request you to restore peace and harmony taking all effective measures, where justice should be the cornerstone. In order to bring peace and harmony, rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected persons is most urgent," the MPs told the governor.

"You are also requested to apprise the Union government of the complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur for the last 89 days so as to enable them to intervene in the precarious situation in Manipur to restore peace and normalcy," they added.

The document also emphasised that the statistics of more than 140 deaths (more than 160 deaths according to official records), over 500 injuries, more than 5,000 houses burned down, and more than 60,000 people internally displaced demonstrate the "failure of both the central and state governments" to protect the lives and property of the people of the two communities.

To observe the situation on the ground and speak with victims of the three-month-long ethnic rioting in the state, the opposition team flew into Manipur on Saturday.

They visited numerous relief camps in Imphal, Moirang in the Bishnupur district, and Churachandpur on the first day of their two-day whirlwind tour, where they met a large number of victims of ethnic hostilities from both the warring factions.

The Parliamentarians spoke in the memorandum about their visit and how they engaged with the victims finding refuge in the relief camps.

"We are, indeed, very shocked and sad to hear the stories of anxieties, uncertainties, pains and sorrows of the individuals affected by the unprecedented violence unleashed by both sides since the beginning of the clashes," they added.

The memorandum made clear that the situation in the relief camps is appalling, to put it mildly, and that children need to receive particular attention right once.

"Students from different streams are facing uncertain future, which has to be the priority of the state and the Union governments," it added.

Later, Congress national secretary Jairam Ramesh attacked Modi and said that the anger, concern, agony, suffering, and sadness of the people of Manipur make "absolutely no difference" to him in a tweet that included a copy of the memorandum.

"While he is busy listening to his own voice and forcing down his 'Mann ki Baat' on crores of Indians, the 21 MP delegation of Team INDIA is talking about Manipur ki Baat with the Governor of Manipur," Ramesh added.

The delegation members left for Delhi on Sunday afternoon after submitting the memorandum to the governor.

Besides Chowdhury and Congress' Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, the delegation included Sushmita Dev (TMC), Mahua Maji (JMM), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK), P P Mohammed Faizal (NCP), Chaudhary Jayant Singh (RLD), Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD), N K Premachandran (RSP) and T Thirumavalavan (VCK).

JD(U) chief Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh and his party colleague Aneel Prasad Hegde, CPI's Sandosh Kumar, CPI(M)'s A A Rahim, SP's Javed Ali Khan, IUML's E T Mohammed Basheer, AAP's Sushil Gupta, VCK's D Ravikumar and Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena-UBT), and Phulo Devi Netam and K Suresh of the Congress were also part of the delegation.

Since ethnic riots started in Manipur on May 3, when a "Tribal Solidarity March" was held in the hill regions to oppose the Meitei community's desire for Scheduled Tribe (ST) classification, more than 160 people have died and hundreds have been injured.

The majority of Meiteis, who make up around 53 per cent of Manipur's population, reside in the Imphal Valley. A little over 40 per cent of the population are tribal people, mostly Nagas and Kukis, who live in the hill districts.