Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rape-accused Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Murugha sent to 4-day police custody

    The Karnataka Lingayat seer arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting minor girls was sent to four-day police custody on Friday. Earlier today, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was shifted to Bengaluru after developing some health complications in jail.

    Rape accused Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Murugha sent to 4 day police custody gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 2, 2022, 5:10 PM IST

    Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the Lingayat seer from Karnataka who was arrested in a rape case, was sent to four-day police custody on Friday. The chief pontiff of the Murugha mutt in Chitradurga was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting minor girls.

    He was sent to Bengaluru earlier after experiencing some health issues on Friday while being held in custody. The seer reportedly complained of chest pain in jail following which an electrocardiogram and other medical tests were conducted at the Chitradurga district hospital, where he was taken to. 

    The police had sought to keep the seer for five days for questioning. The police were criticised by the court for failing to tell it that the seer had been transferred from the jail to the hospital. It instructed the correctional staff to provide the medical records.

    The court ruled that the seer will need medical attention while in police custody and should only be brought to the hospital if his health deteriorates.

    The 64-year-old Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru is the head of the Murugha Math, a significant Lingayat seminary. Six days ago, a case was filed when two young girls accused him of rape. As one of the survivors is from the Dalit community, he has been named in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and the statute protecting Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

    Also Read | Sexual abuse case: Murugha Math seer arrested by Karnataka police

    On September 1, an arrest was made following a day of protests by members of the community and social organisations in the districts of Chitradurga and Mysuru, Karnataka.  Due to potential law and order difficulties, the police took further precautions, blocking the mutt's front entrance hours before the arrest and removing him through the backdoor.

    The girls, who are both Murugha Math students, sought a non-governmental organisation in Mysuru, and the lawsuit was filed on August 26. The two girls alleged that they had been mistreated for many years.

    Also Read: Trouble mounts for rape-accused Lingayat seer; Math students moved to govt dormitory

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2022, 5:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RBI's top priority is to tackle inflation: Governor Shaktikanta Das AJR

    RBI's top priority is to tackle inflation: Governor Shaktikanta Das

    Police given full freedom to investigate Karanataka seer sexual abuse case: CM Basavaraj Bommai AJR

    Police given full freedom to investigate Karanataka seer sexual abuse case: CM Basavaraj Bommai

    Activist Teesta Setalvad gets interim bail by Supreme Court in Gujarat riots case gcw

    Activist Teesta Setalvad gets interim bail by Supreme Court in Gujarat riots case

    One word tweets: What is it, How it all started; All you need to know AJR

    One word tweets: What is it, How it all started; All you need to know

    Everyone in BJP is spotless? Tejashwi Yadav on PM Modi's 'corrupt people' remark - adt

    'Everyone in BJP is spotless?' Tejashwi Yadav on PM Modi's 'corrupt people' remark

    Recent Stories

    football Revealed: Why Bayern Munich did not sign Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo this summer snt

    Revealed: Why Bayern Munich did not sign Man United icon Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

    RBI's top priority is to tackle inflation: Governor Shaktikanta Das AJR

    RBI's top priority is to tackle inflation: Governor Shaktikanta Das

    Police given full freedom to investigate Karanataka seer sexual abuse case: CM Basavaraj Bommai AJR

    Police given full freedom to investigate Karanataka seer sexual abuse case: CM Basavaraj Bommai

    football Did Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo come 'close' to joining Fenerbahce this summer snt

    Did Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo come 'close' to joining Fenerbahce this summer?

    Activist Teesta Setalvad gets interim bail by Supreme Court in Gujarat riots case gcw

    Activist Teesta Setalvad gets interim bail by Supreme Court in Gujarat riots case

    Recent Videos

    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon