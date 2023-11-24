Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rajouri encounter: Sachin was to get married on Dec 8, now family and village await soldier's mortal remains

    Paratrooper Sachin, 24, from Nagariya Gorla village, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. Scheduled to get married on December 8, Sachin's demise has left his village in mourning

    Rajouri encounter Sachin was to get married on December 8, now family and village await soldier mortal remains
    The nation today mourns the loss of paratrooper Sachin Laur, a valiant soldier hailing from Nagariya Gorla village in the Tappal police station area of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Sachin, aged 24, was one of the five bravehearts who laid down their lives in the line of duty. The entire village is engulfed in sorrow, for Sachin was to return home on leave for his December 8 wedding. Instead of celebrating his marriage, the village now awaits the arrival of Sachin's mortal remains.

    Sachin, who joined the army on March 20, 2019, had risen to the ranks of a commando in the Special Force, stationed with the Para II Regiment in Rajouri. A phone conversation with his elder brother, Vivek, just before the fatal encounter, revealed a stoic Sachin assuring that everything was fine. However, he alluded to the ongoing operation against terrorists, urging his brother to speak freely. 

    Tragically, a few hours later, senior army officers conveyed the heart-wrenching news of Sachin's demise to the grief-stricken family.

    The soldier's impending marriage to a girl from the Mat police station area in Mathura added another layer of sorrow to the already devastated family. Sachin's father, Ramesh Chandra, a farmer, now grapples with the unbearable pain of losing a son in service to the nation. 

    Bhagwati Devi, Sachin's inconsolable mother, awaits the arrival of her son's remains, draped in the tricolour, symbolizing the ultimate sacrifice for the country. The funeral rites will be conducted with military honours, paying tribute to the valour exhibited by Sachin in the line of duty.

    The encounter in the Kalakote's Baji Maal area, on November 22, claimed the lives of five Indian Army personnel, including Sachin. Two Army Captains were among the fallen, highlighting the intensity of the gunfight against terrorists. The operation also resulted in the elimination of two terrorists, including a high-ranking Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative named Quari, a Pakistani national and the alleged mastermind behind several attacks in the region. 

    The Jammu Defence Public Relations Officer described Quari as an expert in IEDs, skilled in operating from caves, and a trained sniper, underscoring the significance of the security forces' success in neutralizing this threat. The sacrifice of Sachin and his comrades serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring commitment and courage displayed by the armed forces in safeguarding the nation against acts of terror.
     

