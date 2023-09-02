Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajasthan horror: Woman paraded naked by husband, in-laws in Pratapgarh; BJP slams Ashok Gehlot govt

    According to Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra, the shocking incident took place on August 31 in Nichalkota village of Pahada Gram Panchayat under Dhariyavad police station limits in the district.

    Rajasthan horror: Woman paraded naked by husband, in-laws in Pratapgarh; BJP slams Ashok Gehlot govt AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 2, 2023, 9:47 AM IST

    In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old tribal woman was allegedly beaten and paraded naked in a village in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district by her husband and in-laws on Friday. The incident came to light after a video went viral. 

    According to Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra, the shocking incident took place on August 31 in Nichalkota village of Pahada Gram Panchayat under Dhariyavad police station limits in the district.

    Ahead of Aditya-L1 launch, ex-ISS commander Chris Hadfield hails India's space power; check details

    According to the police, the woman, who got married last year, was in a relationship with another man. The woman allegedly had started living with another man in the village. "The in-laws of the woman kidnapped her and took her to their village where the incident took place. Her in-laws were annoyed as she was staying with another man," Mishra said.

    The DGP said that after the woman was kidnapped, she was beaten up by her husband who also stripped her and paraded her for about one kilometre in the village.

    Reacting to this incident, BJP national president JP Nadda said, "The video from Pratapgarh, Rajasthan is shocking. What is worse is, governance in Rajasthan is totally absent. The CM and Ministers are busy settling factional squabbles, and the remaining time is spent appeasing one dynasty in Delhi."

    Explained: How close to the Sun will India's Aditya-L1 get?

    "It's no wonder the issue of women’s safety is being completely ignored in the state. Every single day, there is an instance of harassment against women. The people of Rajasthan will teach the state Government a lesson," Nadda said.

    A case has been registered against as many as 13 people. According to ADG Crime, nine people have been arrested after the interrogation. The police said that the legs of the three main accused were broken while they were attempting to flee.

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2023, 9:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Naresh Goyal, the Jet Airways founder arrested by ED? AJR

    Who is Naresh Goyal, the Jet Airways founder arrested by ED?

    Aditya-L1 launch: Ex-ISS commander Chris Hadfield hails India's space power; check details AJR

    Ahead of Aditya-L1 launch, ex-ISS commander Chris Hadfield hails India's space power; check details

    ISRO Aditya-L1 mission launch: When and where to watch live stream AJR

    ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission launch: When and where to watch live stream

    G20 Summit: Comprehensive traffic rehearsal in Delhi this weekend; roads to avoid, timings and more

    G20 Summit: Comprehensive traffic rehearsal in Delhi this weekend; roads to avoid, timings and more

    CRPF drivers to operate left-hand drive, bullet-resistant VIP cars at G20 Summit: Report AJR

    CRPF drivers to operate left-hand drive, bullet-resistant VIP cars at G20 Summit: Report

    Recent Stories

    Who is Naresh Goyal, the Jet Airways founder arrested by ED? AJR

    Who is Naresh Goyal, the Jet Airways founder arrested by ED?

    Aditya-L1 launch: Ex-ISS commander Chris Hadfield hails India's space power; check details AJR

    Ahead of Aditya-L1 launch, ex-ISS commander Chris Hadfield hails India's space power; check details

    ISRO Aditya-L1 mission launch: When and where to watch live stream AJR

    ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission launch: When and where to watch live stream

    World Coconut Day 2023: Date, history, significance ATG EAI

    World Coconut Day 2023: Date, history, significance

    Numerology Prediction for September 2, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 2, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon