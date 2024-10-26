Rajasthan: 8-year-old girl raped, murdered in Udaipur; Body parts found in ruins

In Udaipur, Rajasthan, Kamlesh was convicted of raping and murdering an 8-year-old girl, whose dismembered body was found in ruins. His parents were implicated in assisting in the crime. Sentencing is scheduled for November 4, highlighting the community's demand for justice.

First Published Oct 26, 2024, 12:03 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

Udaipur: In a disturbing case that has shaken Rajasthan, the POCSO Court Number 2 in Udaipur district has convicted Kamlesh, the main accused, of raping and murdering an 8-year-old girl whose dismembered body was found in a ruined building near his residence. Kamlesh is scheduled for sentencing on November 4, and his parents have also been implicated in the case for their involvement in concealing the crime.

Body disposed in ruins

According to police investigations, Kamlesh reportedly lured the young girl into his house under the pretence of giving her chocolates. Once she was inside, he sexually assaulted and subsequently killed her in an attempt to cover up his crime. Kamlesh then dismembered her body, placing the parts into a sack, and abandoned it in a dilapidated structure approximately 200 meters from his residence.

Accused allegedly watched porn before the attack

The girl's family initially reported her missing, leading to a police search that culminated in the recovery of her body parts from the ruined building. Authorities confirmed that the child had been sexually assaulted. Evidence revealed that Kamlesh had been alone at home watching pornographic content shortly before he spotted the girl. This led him to commit the brutal assault and murder.

Body dismembered in Ten pieces

Investigators reported that after the murder, Kamlesh dismembered the girl’s body into ten pieces, including her hands and feet. He stored the pieces in a sack and initially hid them in the toilet. The following day, Kamlesh discussed the disposal plan with his parents, who allegedly assisted him. His father, Ramsingh, and mother, Kishankunwar, stood watch outside the ruins, alerting him if anyone approached, while Kamlesh disposed of the body parts.

