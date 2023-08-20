Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary in Ladakh

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Sunday paid tributes to former prime minister and his father Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his 79th birth anniversary on the banks of the Pangong Tso in Ladakh.
     

    Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary on the banks of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on Sunday. A prayer meeting is scheduled to be held at the banks of the lake later in the day.

    The senior Congress leader rode a bike from Leh to Ladakh’s Pangong Tso on Saturday. Gandhi paid tribute to his father from Pangong Tso’s banks at the height of around 1400 feet.

    On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi began his two-day visit to the Union Territory in Leh. Later, he made the decision to prolong his trip till August 25. This is his first trip to Ladakh since Jammu and Kashmir was divided into Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir on August 5, 2019, when Articles 370 and 35 (A) were repealed. According to Congress party sources, Rahul Gandhi will also watch a football match in Leh.

    Congress leader and Rajiv’s wife Sonia Gandhi paid tribute at Veer Bhumi, Rajiv Gandhi memorial, on Sunday morning. She was accompanied by daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajya Sabha MP K C Venugopal.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Rajiv on X (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote: “On his birth anniversary, my tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji.”

