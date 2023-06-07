Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pro-Khalistanis in Canada parade float showing Indira Gandhi's assassination; social media furious (WATCH)

    The video is believed to be from June 4, days before the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star in which militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was killed along with other militants in an operation carried out by the Indian Army at the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

    Pro-Khalistan elements seem to be having a free run in Canada. In the latest act of provocation, a video has emerged which showed a float depicting the murder of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards being part of about 5 km-long parade in the city of Brampton in Canada. 

    The Army stormed the Sikh shrine on the orders of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. And while the operation succeeded in flushing out the militants from the shrine, months later, Indira was shot dead by two of her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984, at her official residence in New Delhi.

    To note, India has, time and again, flagged off concerns about the unchecked activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada. In March, the External Affairs Ministry had summoned the Canadian high commissioner to lodge a protest against 'the actions of separatist and extremist elements' against India’s diplomatic mission and consulates in Canada. This was after the number of protests outside Indian missions increased as the Punjab police launched a statewide manhunt against pro-Khalistani separatist preacher Amritpal Singh. The Waris Punjab De leader was eventually arrested after a month-long chase.

    The latest video has drawn sharp reactions from social media users who questioned the brazenness with which pro-Khalistani elements were operating on foreign land.

    One user said, "India should reprimand Canada for such open display justifying terrorist and terror acts. Canada-based Khalistanis are the worst ambassadors for Sikhs. Hope the larger Sikh community understands this. No one can accept justification for the killing of Indira Gandhi who was PM that time."

     

     

     

