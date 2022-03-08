Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    President Kovind confers Nari Shakti Puraskars on 29 outstanding individuals for 2020 and 2021

    A Women and Child Development Ministry initiative, the Nari Shakti Puraskar acknowledges exceptional contribution made by individuals and institutions, and to celebrate women as game-changers and catalysts of positive change in society.
     

    First Published Mar 8, 2022, 3:01 PM IST

    President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Tuesday, conferred the Nari Shakti Puraskars on 29 outstanding individuals for 2020 and 2021. 28 awards — 14 each for 2020 and 2021 — were given to the women in recognition of their exceptional work towards women empowerment, especially the vulnerable and the marginalised communities.

    Its recipients are from fields such as entrepreneurship, agriculture, innovation, social work, education and literature, linguistics, arts and crafts, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), disability rights, merchant navy and wildlife conservation, PTI reported.

    The latest awardees include social entrepreneur Anita Gupta, organic farmer and tribal activist Ushaben Dineshbhai Vasava, innovator Nasira Akhter, Intel-India head Nivruti Rai, down syndrome affected Kathak Dancer Saylee Nandkishor Agavane, first woman snake rescuer Vanita Jagdeo Borade and mathematician Neena Gupta.

    On the eve of International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with these awardees and said that the success of government efforts, like vocal for local, is dependent on the contribution of women.

    PM Modi also said that it is important to ensure that all women become part of decision-making at a family level which will follow as a result of their economic empowerment.

    One of awardees was Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India, residing in Bengaluru, who built a platform for diagnostics and analytics based on AI, genomics and comorbidities to combat Covid-19.

     

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2022, 3:01 PM IST
