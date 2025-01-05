PM Modi reiterates AAP is 'disaster' for Delhi, promises corruption-free governance if BJP wins (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in Delhi's Rohini area on Sunday, criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for allegedly wasting the past decade in constant conflicts with the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in Delhi's Rohini area on Sunday, criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for allegedly wasting the past decade in constant conflicts with the Centre. He urged Delhiites to give the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a chance to transform the capital into a modern, future-ready city.

Modi assured the public that if the BJP came to power, no welfare schemes currently in place would be discontinued. However, he pledged that his party's government would eliminate corruption in their implementation.

Calling the AAP government a "AAP-da (disaster)" for Delhi, the prime minister expressed confidence that the BJP could bring about meaningful and lasting change for the city.

"Only when this 'aapda (disaster)' is gotten rid of in Delhi, the double-engine of development will come in," Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the Centre's contributions to Delhi's development, including building highways, expanding the Metro network, launching the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System, and establishing large hospitals.

"However, the moment you step out of a Metro station, you can see potholed roads, overflowing sewers. Some areas are such that even auto and cab drivers refuse to ply due to long traffic jams," he said.

"In the past 10 years, Delhi has witnessed a state government that is no less than an 'aapda (disaster)'! Delhiites have realised this. Only one voice is reverberating in Delhi -- 'Aapda nahi sahenge, badal kar rahenge (will not tolerate disaster, will bring change)," Modi said.

Referring to the COVID-19 crisis, Modi criticized the AAP government, accusing it of prioritizing the construction of their "Sheesh Mahal" over addressing the urgent needs of Delhiites who were struggling for oxygen and medicines during the pandemic.

"They made a huge budget for the 'Sheesh Mahal'. This is their truth... They do not care about the people of Delhi. That is why every Delhiite today is saying... 'we will not tolerate aapda, we will change'," he said.

The prime minister also alleged that the AAP government was spreading misinformation, claiming a BJP-led administration would discontinue existing welfare schemes. Modi reassured citizens that a BJP government would not only retain these schemes but also implement central initiatives—allegedly stalled by the AAP government—with greater determination and efficiency.

"For Delhi, these people have made every season, every weather, 'aapda kaal'. The energy of Delhiites is spent in dealing with 'aapda' throughout the year," he said.

"Aapda" turned every season into an emergency, with water shortages, waterlogging and pollution, the prime minister alleged. "Therefore, only if AAP is removed from Delhi, the double-engine of development and good governance will come."

"We are in the 21st century and 25 years have passed. Two or three generations have entered their youth. The next 25 years are very important for Delhi. The next 25 years will see India emerging as a developed nation before their eyes. We all will be stakeholders in this journey," Modi said.

"In Delhi, people blessed the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and now, in the assembly polls, are set to bless the BJP. This is a golden opportunity to win the heart of Delhi and free it of disaster ('aapda')," he added.

