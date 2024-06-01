Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi embarks on final day of meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari (WATCH)

    PM Narendra Modi commenced his final day of meditation on Saturday, following the performance of the 'Surya Arghya' ritual during sunrise at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari.

    PM Modi embarks on final day of meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari (WATCH)
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced his third and final day of meditation on Saturday, following the performance of the 'Surya Arghya' ritual during sunrise at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari. This ritual, a spiritual practice, involves offering salutations to the divine entity represented by the sun.

    PM Modi performed the 'Surya Arghya' ritual, a spiritual practice involving offering salutations to the Almighty in the form of the sun.

    Clad in saffron attire, the Prime Minister poured water from a traditional vessel into the sea as an offering, while reciting prayers using his prayer beads. Additionally, he paid floral tributes to a statue of Swami Vivekananda.

    He strolled around the mandapam holding his 'japa mala' in hand.

    Kanyakumari, renowned for its mesmerizing sunrise and sunset, houses the Vivekananda Rock Memorial on a small islet near the coastline.

    The Prime Minister commenced his meditation at the memorial on the evening of May 30 and is set to conclude it on Saturday evening.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
