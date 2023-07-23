Peace unlikely in Manipur with Biren Singh as CM; PM must act now: Congress

Taking to Twitter, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh voiced profound concern over the disturbing collapse of law and order in Manipur. He drew attention to the menacing presence of armed vigilantes, insurgent groups, and unruly mobs, creating an environment of fear and inflicting unspeakable atrocities on women and families.

Amidst the unfolding crisis in Manipur, the Congress party has raised grave concerns about the state's prospects for peace under Chief Minister N Biren Singh's leadership. Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take decisive action, the opposition party criticized the 'double engine governance' in the northeastern state, emphasizing the need for immediate intervention.

The party's statement came after a distressing media report detailed the harrowing incident of an 18-year-old woman who endured abduction, assault, and gang rapes in Manipur's Imphal East district on May 15. Shockingly, it was revealed that she approached the police on July 21, leading to the registration of a zero First Information Report (FIR).

The administration's alleged complicity in the violence and its divisive actions were also condemned.

Ramesh asserted that the state's social fabric had been severely torn, leading to a breakdown of trust between communities. He argued that under Chief Minister Biren Singh's continued leadership, justice and progress towards peace seemed unlikely.

Urging the Prime Minister to take immediate action, Ramesh emphasized that now was the time to act decisively and avoid deflecting, distorting, or defaming the situation.

The situation in Manipur has seen a devastating toll with over 160 lives lost and many injured since the eruption of ethnic violence on May 3. The unrest began with the "Tribal Solidarity March," a protest by the hill districts against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Adding to the escalating tension, a disturbing video emerged on Wednesday, showing two women from opposing communities being paraded naked by a group of men, further intensifying the crisis.

Manipur's population comprises Meiteis (53%) residing mainly in the Imphal valley, and tribal communities, including Nagas and Kukis (40%), primarily residing in the hill districts. The situation demands immediate attention and resolution to restore peace and harmony in the region.

