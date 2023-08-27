Onam 2023: Do you know health benefits of Onam Sadhya? Read

The Onam Sadya is not only a culinary delight but also a wholesome and balanced feast that offers a range of health benefits. From its diverse array of nutrient-rich dishes to its emphasis on fiber, plant-based proteins, and antioxidant-rich ingredients, the Sadya reflects Kerala's rich culinary heritage and its focus on nourishment and well-being.

The Onam Sadya, a traditional feast served during the Onam festival in Kerala, is not only a delightful culinary experience but also offers several health benefits due to its balanced and nutritious components. Here are some of the health benefits of Onam Sadya:

Nutrient Diversity: Onam Sadya typically includes a variety of dishes, incorporating different vegetables, legumes, and grains. This diverse array of nutrients contributes to overall health and well-being.

Rich in Fiber: Many dishes in the Sadya are high in dietary fiber, such as aviyal (mixed vegetable curry) and thoran (stir-fried vegetables with coconut). Fiber aids in digestion, supports gut health, and helps maintain a healthy weight.

Low in Saturated Fats: Traditional Sadya dishes are often prepared with minimal use of oils or ghee. This helps in keeping the saturated fat content low, promoting heart health and reducing the risk of cholesterol-related issues.

Plant-Based Protein: Lentils and legumes are staples in Sadya dishes, providing a good source of plant-based protein. Protein is essential for muscle repair, immune function, and overall growth.

Antioxidant-Rich Ingredients: Many of the vegetables used in Sadya are rich in antioxidants, which help neutralise harmful free radicals in the body and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Natural Sweeteners: The use of jaggery (unrefined sugar) in some Sadya desserts offers a healthier alternative to refined sugar, providing essential minerals like iron and magnesium.

Hydration: Coconut-based dishes and buttermilk-based drinks like moru (spiced buttermilk) help keep the body hydrated, especially in the warm Kerala climate.

Cultural Heritage: Enjoying a Sadya encourages a connection with cultural traditions, which can have positive psychological effects, including reducing stress and fostering a sense of belonging.

Mindful Eating: The Sadya is typically served on a banana leaf, which encourages portion control and mindful eating. This can lead to better digestion and prevent overeating.

Probiotic Benefits: Dishes like curd rice (yogurt rice) and pachadi (yogurt-based side dish) contain probiotics that support gut health and digestion.

Sustainable Ingredients: The use of locally sourced and seasonal ingredients in Sadya promotes sustainability and reduces the carbon footprint associated with food production and transportation.

Balanced Meal: Onam Sadya is designed to be a well-balanced meal, providing a combination of carbohydrates, proteins, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals.

