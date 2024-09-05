Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nykaa vs Tata Cliq: Fashion site accuses ex-CBO Gopal Asthana of data theft and employee poaching

    Beauty and fashion product retailer Nykaa has sued its former Chief Business Officer Gopal Asthana, who now heads Tata Digital’s fashion business Tata Cliq, accusing him of breaching confidentiality, misappropriation of proprietary data and seeking to harm its business.

    Nykaa vs Tata Cliq: Fashion site accuses ex-CBO Gopal Asthana of data theft and employee poaching shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 2:10 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 2:11 PM IST

    In a dramatic courtroom showdown, Nykaa Fashion has instigated a fierce legal confrontation against its erstwhile Chief Business Officer, Gopal Asthana. The renowned beauty and fashion retailer has accused Asthana of violating confidentiality agreements, misappropriating proprietary data, and undermining its business by enticing former Nykaa employees to join Tata Cliq, the e-commerce platform he now leads.

    Nykaa's scathing petition, lodged with the Bombay High Court, alleges that Asthana, who occupied the pivotal role of CBO from November 2019 until his recent departure, exploited confidential business intelligence to benefit Tata Cliq. The company asserts that Asthana has actively engaged in a covert campaign to lure his former colleagues to Tata Cliq, with a notable number of Nykaa employees allegedly making the transition over the past year.

    In response to these alleged infractions, Nykaa is pursuing significant financial restitution, demanding the return of Rs 19 crore in stock options and employee stock option benefits that Asthana accrued during his tenure. Additionally, Nykaa seeks Rs 5 crore in damages for the erosion of goodwill and detrimental impact on its business performance, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

    The retailer is also requesting that the court impose an injunction to prevent Asthana from utilizing any proprietary business data from Nykaa in his current capacity.

    During the court proceedings on September 4, Justice Arif Doctor scrutinized the petition and appointed Justice Akil Kureshi, the former Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, as the sole arbitrator. This appointment follows a mutual agreement by both parties to resolve the dispute through arbitration rather than protracted litigation.

    Nykaa has emphasized the urgency of securing interim relief to avert further data misuse and potential harm to its business operations. While Asthana has acquiesced to the arbitration process, he has requested that any interim relief be granted on a “without prejudice” basis. This stipulation ensures that while interim measures are in place, Asthana's current employment and related obligations remain unaffected.

    The court has consequently transitioned the Section 9 petition—seeking interim relief—into an application under Section 17 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996. Justice Kureshi will oversee the arbitration process, with the costs shared between both parties, and the proceedings set to occur in Mumbai.

    Representing Nykaa are Senior Advocate Navroz Seervai, Advocate Tushar Hathiramani, and the esteemed team from Naik Naik & Co, including Advocates Ameet Naik, Madhu Gadodia, Sujoy Mukherji, and Deveesha Tudekar.

    On the opposing side, Asthana is defended by Senior Advocate Zal Andhyarujina, supported by Advocates Karl Tamboly, Karan Bhide, Arup Perera, N Grewal, and Y Badani from Wadia Ghandy & Co.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India and Singapore ink four agreements in strategic areas from chips to skills during PM Modi's visit dmn

    India and Singapore ink four agreements in strategic areas from chips to skills during PM Modi's visit

    Bengaluru Mysuru expressway sees significant drop in accident deaths in 2024 vkp

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway sees significant drop in accident deaths in 2024

    'Ah that bonding of brotherhood': Rajeev Chandrashekhar pokes fun at Rahul-Stalin's bonhomie; see viral post shk

    'Ah that bonding of brotherhood': Rajeev Chandrasekhar pokes fun at Rahul-Stalin's bonhomie; see viral post

    Karnataka govt cracks down on private bus fare hike during Ganesh Chaturthi 2024; Over 20 buses fined vkp

    Karnataka govt cracks down on private bus fare hike during Ganesh Chaturthi 2024; Over 20 buses fined

    Bengaluru OLA auto driver accused of slapping woman for cancelling ride, abuses her WATCH viral video vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! OLA auto driver accused of slapping woman for cancelling ride, abuses her (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Durga Puja in Kolkata: Kolkata High Court issues new guidelines to follow RBA

    Durga Puja in Kolkata: Kolkata High Court issues new guidelines you must follow

    Kashmir to Manali: 7 hill stations where popular Bollywood thrillers were filmed gcw

    Kashmir to Manali: 7 hill stations where popular Bollywood thrillers were filmed

    India and Singapore ink four agreements in strategic areas from chips to skills during PM Modi's visit dmn

    India and Singapore ink four agreements in strategic areas from chips to skills during PM Modi's visit

    Teacher guides student through 3 failures to achieve IAS Success RTM

    Teacher guides student through 3 failures to achieve IAS Success

    football Qatar vs UAE: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    Qatar vs UAE: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon