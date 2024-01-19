Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Norka Roots invites applications for Malayalam Legal Consultants in 3 countries; Check

    The project's objective is to enlist the services of Keralite lawyers in specific countries, offering legal advice on cases, assistance with compensation/mercy petitions, conducting legal awareness programs in collaboration with Malayali cultural organizations, and providing expert support for translation into various languages.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

    Norka-Roots is extending an invitation to legal consultants in Bahrain, Qatar, and Malaysia, specifically seeking Malayalam Legal Consultants for their expatriate legal aid scheme. Norka Roots, a state government institution, is facilitating this initiative. Currently, there are vacancies in Manama, Bahrain; Doha, Qatar; and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

    The Non-Resident Keralites Affairs abbreviated as NORKA is a department of the Government of Kerala formed on 6 December 1996 to redress the grievances of Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs). The expatriate legal aid scheme is designed to assist non-resident Keralites who find themselves entangled in legal issues abroad due to a lack of understanding of foreign laws, minor offenses, or circumstances beyond their control. 

    The project's objective is to enlist the services of Keralite lawyers in specific countries, offering legal advice on cases, assistance with compensation/mercy petitions, conducting legal awareness programs in collaboration with Malayali cultural organizations, and providing expert support for translation into various languages. Qualified lawyers are expected to have a minimum of 2 years of experience in Kerala and 7 years of experience in the respective applicant country.

    Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by sending their applications to ceo.norka@kerala.gov.in before January 27, 2024. As part of the application, candidates are required to submit a note in Malayalam of no less than 200 words on the topic "Legal problems faced by overseas Malayalis and possible solutions." This note should be sent as an attachment along with the application, accompanied by copies of educational and work experience documents. 

    For details regarding eligibility, work experience, and fees visit www.norkaroots.org website. For further information contact Norca Global Contact Center 24-hour free numbers 1800 425 3939 (from India) +91-8802 012 345 (from abroad, Missed Call Service).

    During the COVID-19 outbreak, the NORKA-Roots portal played a crucial role in facilitating registrations from individuals worldwide who wished to return to Kerala. Recognizing the challenges faced by people stranded in different states of India due to lockdowns and travel restrictions, the portal opened its registration services on April 29, 2020. This initiative aimed to assist individuals in reaching out to authorities for support and coordination in their efforts to return to Kerala amid the uncertainties and disruptions caused by the pandemic. The portal became a vital tool for those seeking assistance and repatriation during these challenging times.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
