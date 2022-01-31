  • Facebook
    No word on COVID deaths or Nagaland massacre: Congress leader Manish Tewari criticizes President's address

    Manish Tewari said President Ram Nath Kovind failed to speak about the deaths during the second wave of Covid-19 or the massacre of civilians in Nagaland. 
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 31, 2022, 3:36 PM IST
    Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari reacted to President Ram Nath Kovind's address ahead of the Budget session in Parliament. He said President failed to mention the deaths during the second wave of Covid-19 or the massacre of civilians in Nagaland. 

    While criticizing President Ram Nath Kovind's address, Manish Tewari said, "The President's address had nothing about restoring the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. The Taliban's take over of Afghanistan and its terror implications on India was not mentioned in his address either."

    Congress senior leader Malikarjun Kharge also pointed out that the government only focused on the achievements from 2014. They failed to mention the Chinese aggression (at LAC), inflation, unemployment rate, and railway recruitments. Kharge said there is nothing substantial in the President's speech.  

    Also Read: Economic Survey 2022 highlights: Govt pegs India's growth at 9.2 per cent in FY22

    Meantime, the Budget session of Parliament began with President Kovind's address to a joint sitting of both Houses. President Kovind during his address paid tribute to the freedom fighters. He said the government had honoured Netaji on his 125th birth anniversary. 

    President Kovind also added during Covid, India worked as a team, the vaccination programme has created a world record. Over 90 per cent of senior citizens have received at least one dose of vaccine. The government is working on a scheme to ensure no one sleeps hungry. 

    Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2021-22 on Monday and will present her fourth consecutive Union Budget on February 1 (Tuesday), including financial statements and tax proposals for the fiscal year 2022-23. (April 2022 to March 2023).

    The first part of the Budget session will be held between January 31 to February 11. Following that, it will go into the recess to review the budgetary allocations for various departments.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2022, 3:36 PM IST
