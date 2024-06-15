Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    No toilet, water breaks for Amazon India workers till targets are met: Report

    Workers at some Amazon warehouses in India are asked to pledge not to take breaks, including for water or toilet visits, until they achieve specific targets, the report said. Amazon has faced similar allegations internationally.
     

    First Published Jun 15, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

    Amazon India is facing criticism following claims from employees at its warehouses in Manesar, the industrial centre of Haryana, of hard working conditions and strict productivity requirements. Recently, a 24-year-old worker revealed to The Indian Express that employees in one of Amazon's warehouses are routinely asked to pledge not to take breaks, including for water or toilet visits, until they achieve specific targets. 

    These goals frequently entail unloading products from big trucks, which is a physically taxing activity made more difficult by the current heatwave's intense temperatures of up to 50°C.

    The employee, who works ten-hour shifts five days a week for a monthly income of Rs 10,088; talked about the pressure to work without taking enough breaks.

    As per the report, the employee revealed that even if they work without breaks, including lunch and tea breaks which are designated 30 minutes each, they cannot unload more than four trucks a day.

    The situation is especially bad for female employees, who have extra difficulties because of the physical demands of the job and inadequate facilities. Reports indicate that some departments have no designated restroom facilities, forcing employees to use makeshift solutions that are neither sanitary nor adequate for their needs.

    A representative for Amazon India responded to these claims by saying that the business takes employee safety and wellbeing seriously. They stated that their workplaces have cooling systems and technologies that monitor the heat index, and they give their staff access to enough water, breaks for hydration, and opportunity for relaxation.

    The problem is not exclusive to India. Similar accusations have been made against Amazon by authorities worldwide; in the US, these authorities have pointed to ergonomic dangers and safety breaches at many warehouses.

