No other competent officers, asks SC before extending ED chief Sanjay Mishra's tenure again in public interest

The Supreme Court cites 'larger public interest' and the upcoming review by the global terror financing watchdog FATF as reasons for the decision. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta presented the Centre's arguments, highlighting the necessity for continuity and addressing concerns from neighbouring countries

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a directive allowing Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra to continue in his position until 15 September. This extension comes as a relief to Mishra and the government, as the Centre had sought a further extension until 15 October. The Apex court cited 'larger public and national interest' as the reason for granting the extension to the ED chief.

The court's decision comes after earlier rulings where a second and third extension were deemed 'illegal'. However, this time, the court relented slightly due to the Centre's arguments about 'unusual circumstances' and the necessity for maintaining continuity in the crucial position of the Enforcement Directorate chief.

The Centre presented additional grounds for the extension, highlighting the concerns of some neighbouring countries that are pushing for India to be placed on the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) 'grey list.' In light of this, the government emphasized the importance of having stable leadership at the Enforcement Directorate to effectively deal with potential challenges related to terror financing and money laundering.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, elaborated on the unusual circumstances faced by Mishra, particularly in light of the upcoming onsite review by FATF. The review, which evaluates India's regulations and supervision related to financial crimes, including money laundering, is scheduled for November. A team from FATF is expected to arrive on November 3rd to conduct the assessment.

During the court proceedings, the bench comprising Justices BR Gavai, Justice Vikram Nath, and Justice Sanjay Karol questioned the Centre's insistence on a specific individual for the position. They expressed concerns about the perception that the entire department might lack competent officers apart from the current incumbent.

In response, the Centre clarified that while leadership is essential in any organization, no officer should be considered indispensable. The government emphasized the need for continuity to effectively manage the responsibilities of the Enforcement Directorate during the ongoing challenges related to financial crimes.

Despite previously ruling against the extensions in 2021, the court allowed the Centre time until 31st July before making its decision. However, Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who represented the petitioners, argued that the FATF review process is a comprehensive one that evaluates 40 parameters, including money laundering. He questioned whether further extensions would be sought until the FATF review concludes in 2024.

Furthermore, Singhvi stressed that relying solely on one officer for such crucial responsibilities, especially considering India's population of approximately 140 crore people, raises concerns about the Centre's approach to the matter. He criticized the government for seeking repeated extensions, particularly in the context of the ongoing FATF review process.

Sanjay Kumar Mishra took charge of the Enforcement Directorate in November 2018 and was initially scheduled to retire after two years when he turned 60. However, in November 2020, he received the first extension, followed by two more extensions.

In May, the Centre had informed the Supreme Court that Mishra would retire in November and suggested that the petition challenging his extension was politically motivated to appease certain groups. Randeep Surjewala, a senior Congress leader who filed one of the petitions, accused the government of misusing central agencies to target opposition leaders and destabilize elected governments in states where the BJP is not in power.