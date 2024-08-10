Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No natural earthquake recorded in Wayanad, confirms Centre a day after tremors reported in region

    The Central government confirmed that no natural earthquake was recorded in Wayanad or its surrounding areas by seismographic stations, despite reports of an unusual thundering noise on Friday (August 9). 
     

    No natural earthquake recorded in Wayanad, confirms Centre a day after tremors reported in region anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 10, 2024, 6:24 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 10, 2024, 6:24 PM IST

    New Delhi: The Central government on Saturday (Aug 10) declared that there is no natural earthquake recorded in Wayanad and its adjoining areas by any of the Seismographic stations installed in Kerala or its surroundings that were reported on Friday (Aug 9). Unusual thundering noise in the Ambalavayal-Edakkal regions of Wayanad caused panic, particularly in light of the recent landslides.

    Kerala: Mysterious tremors strike several regions in Wayanad

    Around 10:15 am, a thundering sound was heard in several areas, including Ambalavayal, Edakkal, and Sugandhagiri, which are about 10 to 20 kilometers from the landslide-affected Chooralmala-Mundakkai regions. There were also reports of similar sounds being heard in parts of adjacent Kozhikode and Palakkad districts along the Western Ghats.

    The Centre in a statement said, " The felt tremor reported by media sources with rumbling sound may be due to shifting of unstable rock masses accumulated during landslides from one level to other lower level for better stabilization that have generated sub terranean acoustic vibration due to frictional energy. This energy has the potential of propagating up to hundreds of kilometres through sub-surface cracks and fractures associated with sub-surface lineaments that may have caused rumbling sounds with ground vibration in the areas as a natural phenomenon in the landslide-Prone zones."

    "No need of panic due to this acoustic sub-terranean vibration as no Earthquake has been recorded yesterday by the National Seismological Network ascribed to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES)," the statement added.

    The National Centre for Seismology stated that no earthquakes were detected by seismological stations in the region. They suggested that the thundering sound could be attributed to the shifting of land masses, which accumulated during landslides, moving from one level to a lower level to better stabilize the area.

    PM Modi asks Kerala to submit detailed memorandum on Wayanad landslide, assures all possible assistance
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi asks Kerala to submit detailed memorandum on Wayanad landslide, assures all possible assistance dmn

    PM Modi asks Kerala to submit detailed memorandum on Wayanad landslide, assures all possible assistance

    Bangladesh unrest: Hindus chant 'Hare Krishna, Hare Rama' in Dhaka amidst surge in attacks; WATCH viral video snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Hindus chant 'Hare Krishna, Hare Rama' in Dhaka amidst surge in attacks; WATCH viral video

    Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir Anantnag; 2 soldiers injured anr

    Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir; 2 soldiers injured

    Coordinating with India for early identification and discharge of Indians from our army says Russian Embassy vkp

    Russia confirms efforts on to discharge Indians from Russian Army, no new indictments since April

    Bengali Hindus in India relive 1971 trauma amidst renewed unrest in Bangladesh, urge protection of minorities snt

    Bengali Hindus in India relive 1971 trauma amidst renewed unrest in Bangladesh, urge protection of minorities

    Recent Stories

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow; IMD issues orange alert in two districts dmn

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow; IMD issues orange alert in two districts

    PM Modi spends a day in Wayanad, witnesses aftermath of nature's carnage; See PICS anr

    PM Modi spends a day in Wayanad, witnesses aftermath of nature's carnage; See PICS

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her kissing, intimate scenes with Hrithik and Ranbir: 'Knew it would be discussed..' RKK

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her kissing, intimate scenes with Hrithik and Ranbir: 'Knew it would be discussed..'

    PM Modi asks Kerala to submit detailed memorandum on Wayanad landslide, assures all possible assistance dmn

    PM Modi asks Kerala to submit detailed memorandum on Wayanad landslide, assures all possible assistance

    SHOCKING Salon owned by Bangladeshi Hindu vandalized in Dhaka amidst rising unrest; WATCH viral video snt

    SHOCKING! Salon owned by Bangladeshi Hindu vandalized in Dhaka amidst rising unrest; WATCH viral video

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon