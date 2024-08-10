No natural earthquake recorded in Wayanad, confirms Centre a day after tremors reported in region

The Central government confirmed that no natural earthquake was recorded in Wayanad or its surrounding areas by seismographic stations, despite reports of an unusual thundering noise on Friday (August 9).

New Delhi: The Central government on Saturday (Aug 10) declared that there is no natural earthquake recorded in Wayanad and its adjoining areas by any of the Seismographic stations installed in Kerala or its surroundings that were reported on Friday (Aug 9). Unusual thundering noise in the Ambalavayal-Edakkal regions of Wayanad caused panic, particularly in light of the recent landslides.

Around 10:15 am, a thundering sound was heard in several areas, including Ambalavayal, Edakkal, and Sugandhagiri, which are about 10 to 20 kilometers from the landslide-affected Chooralmala-Mundakkai regions. There were also reports of similar sounds being heard in parts of adjacent Kozhikode and Palakkad districts along the Western Ghats.

The Centre in a statement said, " The felt tremor reported by media sources with rumbling sound may be due to shifting of unstable rock masses accumulated during landslides from one level to other lower level for better stabilization that have generated sub terranean acoustic vibration due to frictional energy. This energy has the potential of propagating up to hundreds of kilometres through sub-surface cracks and fractures associated with sub-surface lineaments that may have caused rumbling sounds with ground vibration in the areas as a natural phenomenon in the landslide-Prone zones."

"No need of panic due to this acoustic sub-terranean vibration as no Earthquake has been recorded yesterday by the National Seismological Network ascribed to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES)," the statement added.

The National Centre for Seismology stated that no earthquakes were detected by seismological stations in the region. They suggested that the thundering sound could be attributed to the shifting of land masses, which accumulated during landslides, moving from one level to a lower level to better stabilize the area.

