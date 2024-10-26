MP HORROR! 19-year-old newly-wed woman gangraped in front of husband at picnic spot; 7 arrested

In Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, a horrific crime took place where a newly married woman was gang-raped after her husband was tied to a tree and assaulted. The couple, who had gone to a nearby picnic spot, were attacked by five assailants who recorded the incident and threatened to make the video viral if the victim spoke out.

Rewa police have arrested seven out of the eight suspects involved in the case as of Friday. The suspects reportedly filmed the incident and warned the couple that they would post the video on social media if they reported it. According to the police, the incident occurred near a picnic area known as Bhairav Baba Sthan, within the jurisdiction of Gurh police station in the district.

The survivor and her husband, both around 19 years old, were recently married. Police stated that the suspects, all between 19 and 21 years of age, have been identified as Ramkishan Kori, Deepak Kori, Ravish Gupta, Sushil Kori, Rajendra Kori, Garud Kori, Luvkush Kori, and Rajnish Kori. Authorities have arrested seven suspects, while one remains at large.

"Seven of these accused were arrested on Friday. One accused, identified as Rajnish Kori, is on the run. We have also recovered some objectionable videos from the possession of the accused," said SP Rewa, Vivek Singh while talking to TOI.

Before carrying out the act, the accused assaulted the survivor's husband, subdued him, and moved him out of sight.

Congress leader and former CM Kamalnath posted on X, "In Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, a distressing incident has emerged in which a husband was tied to a tree while his wife was subjected to a horrific gang rape. According to reports, the newlywed couple had gone to a nearby spot for a picnic, where five attackers first assaulted the husband and then carried out the assault on his wife right in front of him. The assailants also recorded a video of the crime and threatened to make it viral to silence the victim.

"Despite the rising incidents of such crimes in Madhya Pradesh, the government’s focus seems to be elsewhere. Sisters and daughters now find it difficult to step outside safely. The police administration appears to be failing to maintain law and order. The Chief Minister, who also serves as the Home Minister, seems to have handed the state over to criminals. Crime and lawlessness are prevalent everywhere, while the government remains occupied with events and advertisements," he said.

Kamalnath added, "I urge the government to establish an effective plan in each district, combining the efforts of police and social organizations to prevent such crimes. Additionally, the government should strengthen intelligence systems to proactively prevent these tragic incidents from recurring."



