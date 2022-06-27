Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mohammad Zubair's arrest sparks heated social media debate

    The announcement by Delhi Police that it had arrested journalist and Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair for allegedly hurting religious sentiments sparked off a frenzy on social media

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 9:26 PM IST

    The announcement by Delhi Police that it had arrested journalist and Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair for allegedly hurting religious sentiments sparked off a frenzy on social media with many, especially from the Opposition slamming the double standards when it comes to dealing with such cases.

    Calling the arrest a total violation of due process, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi accused that the Delhi Police does nothing about anti-Muslim genocidal slogans but acts swiftly against the 'crime' of reporting hate speech and countering misinformation.

    Supriya Shrinate, Congress Social Media Chairperson, accused the Union government of being an "absolute coward" to arrest a journalist only because "he called out the state-sponsored hate and vile and busts BJP’s lies". Condemning the Delhi Police, which reports to the Union Home Ministry, Supriya said that stifling free speech would not hide Prime Minister Narendra Modi's failures.

    Legal expert Prashant Bhushan alleged that Zubair's arrest confirmed that the central government, through its investigative agencies, is going after anybody who is exposing the hate news factory or any other wrongdoings.

    Many journalists too were among those who questioned the manner in which Zubair was arrested. However, there were also those who endorsed the Delhi Police action.

    BJP leader Kapil Mishra claimed that the countdown for this action against Zubair was on for long as "he was trying to cause communal tension and riots through his fake news platforms".

    Supreme Court lawyer Shashank Sekhar Jha claimed that Zubair routinely put tweets and posts which are anti-Hindu and mocked Hindu gods. 

    Reiterating that Zubair was arrested for hurting religious sentiments, BJP Mahila Morcha leader Priti Gandhi was of the view that Zubair "walked straight into the trap that he repeatedly set for others". 

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2022, 9:28 PM IST
