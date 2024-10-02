Massive drug bust in Delhi: Cocaine valued at Rs 2,000 crore seized

Authorities suspect that the cocaine is linked to an international drug syndicate operated by Afghan nationals in New Delhi. This latest seizure comes just days after the arrest of two other Afghan nationals, Hashimi Mohammad Waris and Abdul Nayib, who were arrested during a raid in Tilak Nagar.

In a massive drug bust, Delhi police on Wednesday (October 2) seized over 560 kg of cocaine valued at nearly Rs 2,000 crore, marking one of the largest drug operations in the capital. The drugs were found in South Delhi, leading to the arrest of four individuals connected to the case, according to police reports.

Authorities suspect that the cocaine is linked to an international drug syndicate operated by Afghan nationals in New Delhi. This latest seizure comes just days after the arrest of two other Afghan nationals, Hashimi Mohammad Waris and Abdul Nayib, who were arrested during a raid in Tilak Nagar. In that operation, police recovered 400 grams of heroin and 160 grams of cocaine.

Waris, who has been living in India on refugee status since January 2020, has family residing in Afghanistan. After relocating to India, he worked as a helper in a chemist shop in Vikaspuri. Waris entered the drug trade at the request of a friend, collecting consignments from various sources in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) for delivery. He reportedly earned $100 for each delivery he made.

Nayib, also an Afghan national, arrived in India in January 2020 along with his father and is a registered refugee. His family, except for his father, remains in Afghanistan. Nayib met Waris in the Vikaspuri chemist shop, where Waris enticed him into the drug business by promising a lavish lifestyle.

This recent bust is part of a broader crackdown on drug trafficking in the capital. Earlier this year, the special cell of Delhi Police apprehended four men transporting drugs from violence-hit regions in Manipur and other states to sell in clubs across South Delhi.

These individuals used luxury vehicles like Kia Seltos and Mahindra Thar, posing as senior officials from construction companies involved in road projects in Imphal to facilitate their operations.

Latest Videos