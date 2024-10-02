Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Massive drug bust in Delhi: Cocaine valued at Rs 2,000 crore seized

    Authorities suspect that the cocaine is linked to an international drug syndicate operated by Afghan nationals in New Delhi. This latest seizure comes just days after the arrest of two other Afghan nationals, Hashimi Mohammad Waris and Abdul Nayib, who were arrested during a raid in Tilak Nagar.

    Massive drug bust in Delhi: Cocaine valued at Rs 2,000 crore seized AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 3:57 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 3:57 PM IST

    In a massive drug bust, Delhi police on Wednesday (October 2) seized over 560 kg of cocaine valued at nearly Rs 2,000 crore, marking one of the largest drug operations in the capital. The drugs were found in South Delhi, leading to the arrest of four individuals connected to the case, according to police reports.

    Authorities suspect that the cocaine is linked to an international drug syndicate operated by Afghan nationals in New Delhi. This latest seizure comes just days after the arrest of two other Afghan nationals, Hashimi Mohammad Waris and Abdul Nayib, who were arrested during a raid in Tilak Nagar. In that operation, police recovered 400 grams of heroin and 160 grams of cocaine.

    Waris, who has been living in India on refugee status since January 2020, has family residing in Afghanistan. After relocating to India, he worked as a helper in a chemist shop in Vikaspuri. Waris entered the drug trade at the request of a friend, collecting consignments from various sources in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) for delivery. He reportedly earned $100 for each delivery he made.

    Nayib, also an Afghan national, arrived in India in January 2020 along with his father and is a registered refugee. His family, except for his father, remains in Afghanistan. Nayib met Waris in the Vikaspuri chemist shop, where Waris enticed him into the drug business by promising a lavish lifestyle.

    This recent bust is part of a broader crackdown on drug trafficking in the capital. Earlier this year, the special cell of Delhi Police apprehended four men transporting drugs from violence-hit regions in Manipur and other states to sell in clubs across South Delhi.

    These individuals used luxury vehicles like Kia Seltos and Mahindra Thar, posing as senior officials from construction companies involved in road projects in Imphal to facilitate their operations.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP govt pledges full scholarship for Dalit student Atul Kumar IIT Dhanbad education vkp

    UP govt pledges full scholarship for Dalit student Atul Kumar's IIT Dhanbad education

    Shastri ji was a symbol of simplicity, morality, purity and dedication: UP CM Yogi Adityanath anr

    Shastri ji was a symbol of simplicity, morality, purity and dedication: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

    Israel Iran War: Impact on Indian oil companies like ONGC, Oil India amid rising tensions AJR

    Israel-Iran War: Impact on Indian oil companies like ONGC, Oil India amid rising tensions

    Tungnath, world's highest Shiva temple in Uttarakhand faces water leakage, weakening foundation shk

    Tungnath, world's highest Shiva temple in Uttarakhand, faces water leakage, weakening foundation

    Yogi govt achieves 46% reduction in stubble burning in UP over 7 years anr

    Yogi govt achieves 46% reduction in stubble burning in UP over 7 years

    Recent Stories

    MS Dhoni's die-hard fan cycles 1,200km to catch Thala's glimpse, camps outside his Ranchi farmhouse (WATCH) shk

    MS Dhoni's die-hard fan cycles 1,200km to catch Thala's glimpse, camps outside his Ranchi farmhouse (WATCH)

    Bigg Boss 18: When and where to watch Salman Khan's blockbuster reality show RBA

    Bigg Boss 18: When and where to watch Salman Khan's blockbuster reality show

    Karva Chauth 2024: 8 Kajol inspired sarees for a stunning look ATG

    Karva Chauth 2024: 8 Kajol inspired sarees for a stunning look

    Karva Chauth 2024: 8 Kajol inspired sarees for a stunning look ATG

    Karva Chauth 2024: 8 Kajol inspired sarees for a stunning look

    UP govt pledges full scholarship for Dalit student Atul Kumar IIT Dhanbad education vkp

    UP govt pledges full scholarship for Dalit student Atul Kumar's IIT Dhanbad education

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon