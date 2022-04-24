Online transactions developing digital economy, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

This is the 88th instalment of the monthly radio show. The Prime Minister's monthly radio programme is transmitted at 11 a.m. on the last Sunday of each month. Earlier, PM Modi urged people to express their ideas on topics and concerns that are important to them for today's radio speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked on Sunday that the recently established Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya (prime minister's museum) is becoming a popular destination for young people, "linking them with the country's treasured legacy." Speaking to the country on his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that he recently received several emails about the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya. The museum opened on April 14, the anniversary of BR Ambedkar's birth.

The Prime Minister also encouraged young people to visit a local museum during the holidays and share their experiences using the hashtag #MuseumMemories.

Here are the highlights:

People should go for 'Cashless Dayout', now even in small villages and town people are using UPI. It's benefitting both shopkeepers and customers. Online payments are developing a digital economy, everyday Rs.20,000 Cr online transactions are taking place, said PM Modi

He further said people are donating many items to museums, and are adding to the cultural heritage of India. Amid the Covid pandemic, the focus on the digitisation of museums has increased.

PM Modi: It's specified in our scriptures that water is basic necessity of every creature, it's an important natural resource. In Valmiki Ramayan, water preservation was emphasised.

"The country has got a 'Pradhan Mantri Sanghralay', it has been opened for the people of the country. It's a matter of pride that we are remembering the contribution of PMs, it's connecting the youth of the country with them."

Now scientists are discussing 'Theory of Everything' where everything in the universe can be assimilated. On one side we invented zero while we also explored the idea of infinity. In Vedas & Indian mathematics counting goes beyond billion and trillion: PM Modi

