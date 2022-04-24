Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Online transactions developing digital economy, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

    This is the 88th instalment of the monthly radio show. The Prime Minister's monthly radio programme is transmitted at 11 a.m. on the last Sunday of each month. Earlier, PM Modi urged people to express their ideas on topics and concerns that are important to them for today's radio speech.

    Mann Ki Baat PM Modi address nation radio show highlights gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 24, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked on Sunday that the recently established Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya (prime minister's museum) is becoming a popular destination for young people, "linking them with the country's treasured legacy." Speaking to the country on his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that he recently received several emails about the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya. The museum opened on April 14, the anniversary of BR Ambedkar's birth.

    The Prime Minister also encouraged young people to visit a local museum during the holidays and share their experiences using the hashtag #MuseumMemories.

    Here are the highlights: 

    • People should go for 'Cashless Dayout', now even in small villages and town people are using UPI. It's benefitting both shopkeepers and customers. Online payments are developing a digital economy, everyday Rs.20,000 Cr online transactions are taking place, said PM Modi
    • He further said people are donating many items to museums, and are adding to the cultural heritage of India. Amid the Covid pandemic, the focus on the digitisation of museums has increased.
    • PM Modi: It's specified in our scriptures that water is basic necessity of every creature, it's an important natural resource. In Valmiki Ramayan, water preservation was emphasised.
    • "The country has got a 'Pradhan Mantri Sanghralay', it has been opened for the people of the country. It's a matter of pride that we are remembering the contribution of PMs, it's connecting the youth of the country with them."
    • Now scientists are discussing 'Theory of Everything' where everything in the universe can be assimilated. On one side we invented zero while we also explored the idea of infinity. In Vedas & Indian mathematics counting goes beyond billion and trillion: PM Modi

     

    This is the 88th instalment of the monthly radio show. The Prime Minister's monthly radio programme is transmitted at 11 a.m. on the last Sunday of each month. Earlier, PM Modi urged people to express their ideas on topics and concerns that are important to them for today's radio speech.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Was forced to buy MF Hussain painting from Priyanka Gandhi for Rs 2 crore Yes Bank Rana Kapoor to ED gcw

    Was forced to buy MF Hussain painting from Priyanka Gandhi for Rs 2 cr: Rana Kapoor to ED

    11 year old girl gangraped by 6 minors in Jharkhand s Khunti district all arrested gcw

    11-year-old girl gangraped by 6 minors in Jharkhand's Khunti district, all arrested

    PM Modi to visit J&K, first visit since scrapping article 370 - adt

    PM Modi to visit J&K, first visit since scrapping article 370

    PM Modi to visit Mumbai today receive first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award gcw

    PM Modi to visit Mumbai today, receive first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

    British MP Naz Shah faces backlash over Twitter rant about Muslims in India

    British MP faces backlash over Twitter jibe about Muslims in India

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi praises Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files RBA

    PM Modi praises Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files; actor gifted ‘rudraksha mala’ to PM

    Watermelon to Orange: Fruits that will help to overcome 'Vitamin D' deficiency - adt

    Watermelon to Orange: Fruits that will help to overcome 'Vitamin D' deficiency

    Was forced to buy MF Hussain painting from Priyanka Gandhi for Rs 2 crore Yes Bank Rana Kapoor to ED gcw

    Was forced to buy MF Hussain painting from Priyanka Gandhi for Rs 2 cr: Rana Kapoor to ED

    Mint (Pudina) helps to cut 'Belly Fat' and lose weight; how? Read this NOW RBA

    Mint (Pudina) helps to cut 'Belly Fat' and lose weight; how? Read this NOW

    US college offers pornography class where students teachers to watch porn movies together gcw

    US college offers pornography class where students, teachers to watch porn movies together

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians MI squad - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians squad - Zaheer Khan

    Video Icon
    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Video Icon
    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    Video Icon
    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'-ycb

    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'

    Video Icon
    Khaas dost should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    'Khaas dost' should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    Video Icon